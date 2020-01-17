Céline Dion's mother, Thérèse Tanguay Dion, dead at 92
Affectionately known to Quebecers as 'Maman Dion,' mother of 14 died Thursday, surrounded by family
Thérèse Tanguay Dion, affectionately known to Quebecers as "Maman Dion," has died at the age of 92.
According to Radio-Canada, Tanguay Dion died Thursday night, surrounded by her family.
A television host and philanthropist, Tanguay Dion was the mother of 14 children, two of whom had careers in music: Claudette and Céline Dion.
Tanguay Dion played an important role in launching her daughter's music career. She wrote the song Ce n'était qu'un rêve, which was Céline Dion's first hit, in 1981, when Céline was 12.
In 2006, she started her own foundation for the education of disadvantaged children, the Maman Dion Foundation.
Céline Dion is scheduled to perform a concert Friday in Miami, as part of her Courage world tour. It's not yet clear whether she will postpone it.
On Friday afternoon, Quebec Premier François Legault tweeted out his condolences.
"A remarkable woman, so generous, so loving, who devoted her whole life to the benefit of her family," he wrote. "Our big Québécois family mourns her passing."
Triste d’apprendre le décès de Thérèse Dion, Maman Dion pour tous les Québécois. Une femme remarquable, si généreuse, si aimante, qui a consacré sa vie entière au bien-être de sa famille. Notre grande famille québécoise pleure son départ. Toutes mes condoléances à la famille Dion—@francoislegault
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.