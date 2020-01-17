Skip to Main Content
Céline Dion's mother, Thérèse Tanguay Dion, dead at 92
Montreal

The mother of 14, affectionately known to Quebecers as "Maman Dion," died Thursday, surrounded by family.

CBC News ·
Céline Dion's mother, Thérèse Dion Tanguay, died at the age of 92. (Celine Dion/Instagram)

Thérèse Tanguay Dion, affectionately known to Quebecers as "Maman Dion," has died at the age of 92.

According to Radio-Canada, Tanguay Dion died Thursday night, surrounded by her family. 

A television host and philanthropist, Tanguay Dion was the mother of 14 children, two of whom had careers in music: Claudette and Céline Dion.

Tanguay Dion played an important role in launching her daughter's music career. She wrote the song Ce n'était qu'un rêve, which was Céline Dion's first hit, in 1981, when Céline was 12.

In 2006, she started her own foundation for the education of disadvantaged children, the Maman Dion Foundation.

Celine Dion posted this photo of her and her mother in 2018 to celebrate Thérèse Tanguay Dion's birthday. (Denise Truscello/Celine Dion/Twitter)

Céline Dion is scheduled to perform a concert Friday in Miami, as part of her Courage world tour. It's not yet clear whether she will postpone it.

On Friday afternoon, Quebec Premier François Legault tweeted out his condolences. 

"A remarkable woman, so generous, so loving, who devoted her whole life to the benefit of her family," he wrote. "Our big Québécois family mourns her passing."

