Céline Dion says she had 'nothing to do' with that scandalous Golden Knights photo

Our heart will go on for Céline Dion. She has clarified she was not involved in the image that shocked Habs fans.

Superstar singer pleads innocence in controversy over image suggesting support of Las Vegas

CBC News ·
Our heart will go on for Céline Dion. She has clarified she was not involved in the image that shocked Habs fans. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/Associated Press)

Habs fans can now focus on hockey: Céline Dion says she had "nothing to do" with the photo of her in Golden Knights gear that sent shockwaves across social media and led to questions about her allegiances.

Dion, a native of Charlemagne, Que. who performs in Las Vegas, clarified the situation in a Twitter post on Thursday, wishing everyone a happy Fête Nationale, the province's annual June 24 holiday.

An image of Dion appeared on the screen at T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas prior to Game 5. Internet sleuths later concluded the image had been digitally altered.

The Canadiens are set to face off against the Golden Knights tonight in Montreal, with a 3-2 series lead.

