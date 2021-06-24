Céline Dion says she had 'nothing to do' with that scandalous Golden Knights photo
Habs fans can now focus on hockey: Céline Dion says she had "nothing to do" with the photo of her in Golden Knights gear that sent shockwaves across social media and led to questions about her allegiances.
Dion, a native of Charlemagne, Que. who performs in Las Vegas, clarified the situation in a Twitter post on Thursday, wishing everyone a happy Fête Nationale, the province's annual June 24 holiday.
Bonne Saint-Jean-Baptiste à toutes les Québecoises et à tous les Québécois. Je vous embrasse et vous souhaite une bonne fête nationale ! 💙💫<br>En passant, je n’ai rien à voir avec cette photo…. Et vous savez de quelle photo je parle ! 😉 - Céline xx...—@celinedion
An image of Dion appeared on the screen at T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas prior to Game 5. Internet sleuths later concluded the image had been digitally altered.
The Canadiens are set to face off against the Golden Knights tonight in Montreal, with a 3-2 series lead.
Vegas really tried to do Celine dirty like that 😤 <a href="https://t.co/T0R7ESEcKY">pic.twitter.com/T0R7ESEcKY</a>—@hockeynight
