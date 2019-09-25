Celine Dion postpones 4 Montreal shows due to throat virus

Celine Dion has postponed four of her Montreal shows due to a throat virus, according to a news release from concert promoter Evenko.

The shows, set for the Bell Centre on Sept. 26, 27, 30 and Oct. 1, have been moved to Nov. 18, 19, 21 and 22.

Dion is under "strict orders from her doctor" to rest for a week so she can make her scheduled appearances at the Bell Centre on Oct. 4 and 5.

Ticket holders for the affected shows will be automatically changed to the re-assigned dates.

Tickets for Thursday, Sept. 26 will now be good for Monday, Nov. 18.

Tickets for Friday, Sept. 27 will now be good for Tuesday, Nov. 19.

Tickets for Monday, Sept. 30 will now be good for Thursday, Nov. 21.

Tickets for Tuesday, Oct. 1 will now be good for Friday, Nov. 22.

Dion kicked off her first world tour in a decade with a performance at the Vidéotron Centre in Quebec City on Sept. 18.

The beloved Quebec icon is set to release her new album, Courage, on Nov. 15.