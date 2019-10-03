Celine Dion postpones 2 more Montreal shows due to throat virus

Celine Dion is postponing two more shows in Montreal due to a throat virus.

The Quebec pop superstar made the announcement on her Facebook page, along with a video in which she apologized to the city and her fans.

The post says the Friday and Saturday performances at Montreal's Bell Centre for her "Courage World Tour" have been rescheduled for Feb. 18 and 19, 2020.

Last week, Dion announced she had to postpone the first four Montreal performances due to doctor's orders that she take a week off to rest and recover from the illness.

In the newly posted video, she says she was "really looking forward to Montreal," and thought she'd be better by now.

Dion says when she performs for fans, she always wants to give everything she's got.

"For me, it's a lot harder to postpone a show than to do a show. I'm so sorry for disappointing you."

"It's hard just waiting to get better and I feel like I'm letting you down. I know it's because of you that I can do what I

love."

The shows scheduled at Montreal's Bell Centre on Sept. 26, 27, 30 and Oct. 1 were postponed to dates later in November.

Dion's world tour kicked off Sept. 18 with a performance at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City as she promotes the Nov. 15 release of her new album, "Courage."