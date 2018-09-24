Céline Dion to end Las Vegas residency after 8 years

Céline Dion has announced that her current Las Vegas residency will end next year.

The 50-year-old songstress will continue performing at Caesars Palace until June 2019.

She has been performing as part of this residency since 2011. She also performed at Caesars Palace from 2003 to 2007.

"I definitely have mixed emotions about this final run. Las Vegas has become my home and performing at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace has been a big part of my life for the past two decades," Dion said in a statement.

"It's been an amazing experience and I'm so grateful to all the fans who have come to see us throughout the years. Every show we do at the Colosseum throughout this fall, and right up until the final one, will feel very special."

Dion recently posted on her Instagram page that she's back in the studio, recording new music.

"Excited about recording some great new tunes!" she wrote in the Instagram caption.