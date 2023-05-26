Céline Dion cancels her Courage world tour

Céline Dion announced on Twitter Friday morning that she was cancelling her Courage world tour.

The tour was scheduled to run in European cities including London, Prague and Amsterdam through to 2024.

Dion said in December that she suffers from stiff-person syndrome (SPS).

Symptoms include stiff muscles in the torso, arms and legs.

The medical condition is preventing her from performing, she said in her statement posted to social media.

"I'm working really hard to build back my strength," she said.

"It's best that we cancel everything now until I'm really ready to be back on stage again."

I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again... and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything until I’m really ready to be back on stage... I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again!” – Celine xx…<br>More info👉<a href="https://t.co/DHUch7W7OF">https://t.co/DHUch7W7OF</a> <a href="https://t.co/bgszxVd1za">pic.twitter.com/bgszxVd1za</a> —@celinedion

In 2022 Dion had rescheduled some of the shows on the Courage tour to 2023 and 2024.

The pop icon behind My Heart Will Go On, If You Asked Me To and Because You Loved Me has won 20 Juno Awards and was among the first to be honoured on Canada's Walk of Fame in Toronto, in 1999.

In addition to her health challenges, since 2016 Dion has dealt with the death of her husband, her mother and one of her brothers.

Watch | Céline Dion announces she has a rare neurological disorder