Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Montreal·Breaking

Céline Dion cancels her Courage world tour

Céline Dion announced on Twitter Friday morning that she was cancelling her Courage world tour.

The tour was scheduled to run in European cities including London, Prague and Amsterdam

CBC News ·
A woman wearing a white blazer places her hand over her heart.
Céline Dion announced the cancellation of her European Courage world tour. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

Céline Dion announced on Twitter Friday morning that she was cancelling her Courage world tour.

The tour was scheduled to run in European cities including London, Prague and Amsterdam through to 2024.

Dion said in December that she suffers from stiff-person syndrome (SPS).

Symptoms include stiff muscles in the torso, arms and legs. 

The medical condition is preventing her from performing, she said in her statement posted to social media. 

"I'm working really hard to build back my strength," she said.

"It's best that we cancel everything now until I'm really ready to be back on stage again."

In 2022 Dion had rescheduled some of the shows on the Courage tour to 2023 and 2024.

The pop icon behind My Heart Will Go OnIf You Asked Me To and Because You Loved Me has won 20 Juno Awards and was among the first to be honoured on Canada's Walk of Fame in Toronto, in 1999.

In addition to her health challenges, since 2016 Dion has dealt with the death of her husband, her mother and one of her brothers.

Watch | Céline Dion announces she has a rare neurological disorder 

Céline Dion says she has rare neurological disorder, postpones tour

6 months ago
Duration 2:31
Canadian superstar Céline Dion announced she has a rare neurological condition called stiff-person syndrome and is pushing her 2023 shows to 2024. The syndrome causes muscle rigidity and spasms, which Dion says is affecting her vocal cords.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now