In surprise public appearance, Céline Dion hangs out with the Habs at Vegas game

Canadian musical icon Céline Dion made a surprise stop Monday night at a hockey game in Las Vegas to watch the Montreal Canadiens take on the Golden Knights, one of her first public appearances since she announced that she had been diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder.

Dion, who was born in the Montreal suburb of Charlemagne, Que., met with her hometown team in the locker room following a 3-2 shootout loss.

Last year, Dion announced she had stiff-person syndrome, which she said was preventing her from performing.

In May, she cancelled all remaining dates of her Courage World Tour for 2023 and 2024.

In a video posted by the Canadiens to several social media platforms, Dion and Habs head coach Martin St. Louis are seen hugging, shaking hands and exchanging pleasantries in French.

St. Louis tells Dion he was at Montreal's Olympic Stadium when she sang Une colombe for Pope John Paul II as a teenager.

"We've changed a little bit since then, but not too much," Dion replied.

Dion met Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki, centre, and winger Cole Caufield after their game in Las Vegas Monday. (Screenshot from Montreal Canadiens video)

The superstar shook hands with Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki and star winger Cole Caufield and smiled for a photo-op, accompanied by her sons.

Chantal Machabée, vice-president of communications for the Canadiens, also posted a photo on Instagram of her and Dion smiling next to each other Monday.

"Special visitor at our game in Vegas," the caption reads. "The whole team was very happy to meet you and your family."