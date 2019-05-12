CEGEP students help Quebec flood victims get back on their feet
40 Quebec City students travelled to Vallée-Jonction, Que., to lend a hand
Angèle Bélanger is exhausted, but there's still so much to do.
After a sewer backup forced her to refurbish her basement last year, floodwaters spilled in this spring — setting back the clock on all that hard work.
Bélanger lives in Vallée-Jonction — in the Beauce region, southeast of Quebec City, where the Chaudière River rose higher than residents had seen in decades. But she won't be facing repairs alone this time around.
Forty students from the police studies program at CEGEP Garneau in Quebec City travelled to the town this weekend, helping residents get back on their feet after the floods caused extensive damage.
"It is priceless and very appreciated," Bélanger said. "If I didn't have them, I don't know where I'd be."
Mayor Réal Bisson recruited four of the students to help clean the parks and streets of the municipality.
"I think it's fantastic," he said. "It is a gesture of great generosity."
Alexandre Pouliot is one of the students helping clean up the parks and streets.
"It warms the heart," he said. "It's fun for us. It's nice to be here today. "
Antoine Bety agrees. He said it has been nice to see people react to their volunteerism.
Fellow student Jeffrey Turgeon said helping is part of what police officers do. It's a career, he said, based on serving and protecting the community.
"So today, what we do is serve," he said. "I think it's a wonderful experience."
Quebec has been hard hit by spring flooding this year. Water levels are peaking or receding in most areas, but thousands are still affected.
According to Urgence Québec, more than 5,200 homes were flooded in the province as of Saturday evening.
There are more than 3,400 homes isolated by flooding, the agency says, and about 7,500 people have been forced out of their homes.
With files from Radio-Canada
