City halts construction work at troubled Mile End apartment

The Plateau Mont-Royal borough has issued a cease work order on the apartment building CBC News reported on earlier this week.

Tenants of the Mile End building say the new owners have done everything possible, including major construction work and noise, to make them leave.

Now, the borough says the permits the owners obtained for the work inside the apartments were not expansive enough and construction must stop until new permits are issued.

According to the borough, the two permits originally issued allowed for minor exterior repairs and for minor works to the bathrooms and kitchens.

"Upon our inspection, the work being done was much more than what the permits allowed which is why we ordered the work to be stopped," said Karim Hammouda, a press attaché for the borough.

"The permits are now suspended and new permit applications will be necessary before work can continue."

Upon visiting the building, CBC News noted that many of the apartments were gutted completed, down to the studs.

The view outside the apartment of one of the tenants. A majority of the inside of the building was gutted during the construction. (Brian Lapuz/CBC)

This isn't the first time the building's owners have heard from the borough. In February, they were issued a warning for the amount of garbage piled up outside the apartment.

In June, they were issued a warning for contravening the permit issued for the work but did not make changes.

The borough notes that when it comes to helping tenants with landlord issues, they are limited in what they can do.

Those rights must go through Quebec's rental board, the Régie du logement.

However, the borough notes that citizens dealing with construction or problems with their landlord are invited to get in touch with their councillor or call to alert the borough of potential illegal activities.

Stressful situation for tenants

Tenants in the Mile End apartment building claim that, for the past four months, the new apartment building owners have made their lives unbearable through a number of means, in an attempt to force them to leave.

Locks have been removed from the front and back doors. Garbage has been left to pile up, both inside the building and out. The interior of the building has almost been entirely gutted.

However, the tenants say, most stressful are the legal threats they've endured for considering bringing their story to the media.

"The owner did everything possible to make us feel like we don't belong," said one tenant, who's been living there for more than two years.

The company that owns the building did not respond to multiple interview requests from CBC News.