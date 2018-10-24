Montreal police are investigating after a 21-year-old man arrived at a hospital in the borough of Cô​te-des-Neiges—​Notre-Dame-de-Grâce with gunshot wounds.

SPVM spokesperson Const. Benoit Boisselle said the man was initially in critical condition after being shot at least once in the upper body. The man's condition has improved, and Boisselle said police now believe he will survive.

The hospital called 911 to alert police around 5 p.m. Wednesday, after the injured man was brought in.

Boisselle said when officers arrived at the hospital, they spoke to witnesses who told them two people dropped the victim off and left without explanation.

From those interviews, officers were able to determine that the crime scene was the intersection of Vézina and Lemieux streets in Côte-des-Neiges. Officers found a bullet casing there.

For a portion of Wednesday night, police closed Vézina Street between Lemieux Street and Westbury Avenue while they investigated.

Boisselle said officers went door to door to interview people, as well as looking at security camera footage from the area.

He said prior to receiving the 911 call, there had been no reports of shots being fired in the area.