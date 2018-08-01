Citing safety concerns, CDN-NDG delays start of construction on planned REM station

The borough of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce has temporarily blocked plans to start building a new light-rail train station in the area amid concerns for residents' safety.

Work on the new $6.3-billion, light-rail network (REM) began in April, and ground was broken on a future REM stop near the Édouard-Montpetit Metro station late last month.

CDPQ Infra – a branch of the Caisse de dépôt et placements du Québec responsible for infrastructure projects — and the consortium in charge of building the future REM stations, NouvLR, had planned to start working on the future Canora stop in CDN–NDG this week.

But the borough said it had concerns about the number of trucks that would be ferrying material to and from the work site during the years-long construction period, so it temporarily blocked a permit that would have allowed the work to begin.

"We're worried, and we want to be sure that the population won't be in danger," said Catherine Lavarenne, a spokesperson for borough Mayor Sue Montgomery.

Community safety of primary concern, borough says

In a plan presented to elected officials before the summer, the trucks were expected to make a loop, passing along Jean-Talon Street West, Glencoe Avenue and Dunkirk Street, where the work will be going on.

Expected to be inaugurated in 2022, the Canora station sits in a residential area near the border of CDN–NDG and the Town of Mount Royal. There is a school and several parks nearby.

The borough asked the groups behind the REM project to present alternative routes for the trucks because of the potential security risks.

The Canora station sits in a residential area, and there is a school and several parks nearby. (CBC)

"There's a real safety issue for children," said Lionel Perez, the borough councillor for Darlington and leader of the opposition party at city hall.

"Even though we understand that the trucks need to get around, we're very uncomfortable. To go past a school, for us, it doesn't make sense. It's dangerous."

The borough says it wants to make sure the trucks are taking the safest route to and from the work site. (CBC)

A meeting was held Tuesday between the proponents of the project, the borough, and the City of Montreal to discuss alternative options, but it remains unclear when CDN–NDG will give the project the green light.

"We want them to find another solution, even though we know there's no miracle solution," Lavarenne said before the meeting.

About 20 trucks a day this fall

Jean-Vincent Lacroix, the spokesperson for CDPQ Infra, said about 10 trucks are expected to be passing through the neighbourhood each day once the construction begins.

He said that will go up to around 20 trucks a day once the work intensifies in the fall.

Jean-Vincent Lacroix, the spokesperson for CDPQ Infra, said about 20 trucks are expected to pass through the area every day once the construction work intensifies in the fall. (CBC)

He said he was confident CDPQ Infra and its partners, including the borough and City of Montreal, will be able to agree on the safest route for the trucks to pass.

"We have to have a close collaboration and coordination with the City of Montreal," he said.

Lacroix said it's up to the city to pick its preferred route.

"Around Canora, it's a sector that has some schools, some residents, so it's really important for us to work closely with the City of Montreal to take the best decision," he said.

CDPQ Infra has already held meetings with the school in the area to give them information, Lacroix said, and it also plans to have workers out with flags near the work site to make sure that everything is secure.