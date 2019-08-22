Long-awaited Montreal cricket pitch officially match-ready

A new cricket pitch is officially open in the Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough and it didn't take long for players of the sport to start using it.

The new $65,000 regulation pitch is in Van Horne Park and it's the seventh in the city. Leagues across Montreal have been asking for more spaces to play for years.

Masam Ali of the Montreal Cricket Association said the sport has been in the city for over a century.

"There seems to be a notion sometimes that cricket is a new sport on the island and in the greater Montreal area, but that is not true," he said.

Masam Ali (left) poses with Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough mayor, Sue Montgomery and Subrata Mandal of the Quebec Cricket Federation (right). (Charles Contant/CBC )

He said cricket lovers lost several pitches over the years, as interest from city officials died down. At one time, there had been 10 pitches in the city.

"With this field, it's really years of effort of re-engaging with the city and actually getting them back on board," Ali said.

He hopes to see the number of pitches grow to at least double the current number.

"As with any sport, when my friend plays, I want to go support them and then suddenly one person playing becomes 10 people playing," said Ali.

"So we are starting to see a lot of peer-positive pressure on teams growing."

The new Van Horne Park pitch is the seventh in the city. (Charles Contant/CBC )

City councillor Marvin Rotrand had brought forward the idea for a new pitch in 2018, in response to growing interest from residents who want to play the sport.

Construction of the pitch began in May.

The park is located at the corner of Van Horne and Westbury avenues.