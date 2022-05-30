1 dead in apartment fire in Montreal's Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood

One person is dead after an apartment building fire in Montreal's Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood early Monday morning.

Fire crews were called to the building on Gatineau Avenue, near the corner of Jean Brillant Street, just before 3 a.m. The building operates as low-income housing for seniors.

Firefighters on the scene quickly got the fire under control, but when checking the building, found a body inside one of the apartments.

The person has yet to be identified and an autopsy will be performed.

Montreal police say the fire is not suspicious in nature and does not appear to be criminal.