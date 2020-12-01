After a months-long moratorium on deportations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Canada Border Services Agency has warned immigration lawyers it will begin removing people from the country once again, as of Nov. 30.

The announcement was met with swift criticism in Quebec for its timing, which comes as the province still has not finalized a deal with Ottawa to grant residency to asylum seekers who worked in health care during the pandemic.

Immigration lawyers fear this could mean a number of asylum seekers — often referred to as "guardian angels" — who are working or have worked in hospitals and long-term care homes could be removed before the province determines if they are eligible for residency under its new program.

"I remind you that the status regularization program for our 'guardian angels' is still not open or official and that nothing, legally, could stop the deportation of a patient attendant," Guillaume Cliche-Rivard, the president of the Quebec Immigration Lawyers Association (AQAADI), wrote in an email.

"I am also wondering how, in the midst of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, could we afford to lose … any essential worker?" Cliche-Rivard asked.

He called for the CBSA to reinstate its moratorium on deportations immediately.

In an email, CBSA's director general of enforcement, Chris Lorenz, informed immigration lawyers the agency would be resuming deportations after consulting with Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada.

"This decision was made taking into account the various global factors with respect to COVID-19, such as a gradual reopening of countries, the emergence of viable vaccination options, and coordinated strategies amongst countries and air transport companies to mitigate possible transmission," Lorenz wrote.

"It should be noted that the decision to halt many removals during the pandemic was an exceptional measure that was not shared by the international community."

Lorenz said the CBSA would be providing deportees with non-medical masks, gloves and hand sanitizer for their travels.

A spokesperson for Quebec Immigration Minister Nadine Girault confirmed the CBSA could remove asylum seekers who are working in the health-care system if their refugee claims have been denied.

"Indeed, deportations are the result of decisions taken according to criteria set by the federal government," spokesperson Flore Bouchon wrote in an email.

"We are currently working so that the special program for asylum seekers is launched very soon.… We are counting on the full cooperation of the federal government to get the program up and running as quickly as possible."

The CBSA did not immediately return a request for comment.