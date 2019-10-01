Canada Border Services Agency seizes 148 kg of suspected cocaine at Port of Quebec

The Canada Border Services Agency says it seized $7 million worth of possible cocaine at the Port of Quebec last week.

Some 148 kilograms of the substance was found, in total.

The agency said the substance is being taken to an RCMP lab for analysis.

The suspected cocaine was found aboard the Navios Luz, a container ship which docked at the port last week. The ship, which flies the flag of Malta, was carrying iron pellets.

So far in 2018-2019, the agency said, it has seized 1,430 kilograms of cocaine and crack.