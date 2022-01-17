CBC's Creator Network is looking for pitches from Quebecers

CBC Quebec is looking for storytellers from diverse backgrounds to produce original video content to air on our network. We want creators to tell stories through their own lens, and CBC will license and pay for the content.

What is the Creator Network?

CBC's Creator Network works with a select roster of emerging video creators to produce content for CBC's digital platforms and current affairs shows.

In Quebec, those platforms include CBC Montreal, CBC Arts, CBC Life, CBC YouTube channels, TV programs such as Our Montreal and streaming services including CBC Gem.

The goal is to give top emerging video talent space on CBC, and pay them to create compelling visual programming that will appeal to audiences between the ages of 18 and 30.

Working with a Creator Network producer, new creators will also have the opportunity to develop their storytelling and production skills.

Dancer, DJ, choreographer and teacher Maribeth (Kilusan) Tabanera has turned to dancing outdoors in Winnipeg during the pandemic. She was featured in a recent Creator Network video in Manitoba. (Submitted by Maribeth (Kilusan) Tabanera)

What we are looking for

The Creator Network aims to develop new voices, particularly from diverse and underrepresented communities. We want to hear from those who are Black, Indigenous, people of colour or LGBTQ2+, those living with disabilities or anyone with a new and fresh idea.

The ideal length for a commissioned video is between five and 10 minutes.

Content creators can be writers, filmmakers, vloggers, photographers, journalists, artists, animators, foodies or anyone else with a compelling idea and visual plan for bright and bold content.

We are open to various formats and genres, including First Person stories, explainers, profiles, video essays, as well as food and lifestyle content.

John Loeppky, a disabled artist and freelance writer in Regina, explains spoon theory as part of a Creator Network project in Saskatchewan. (Matt Duguid/CBC)

What matters is that it's a compelling idea driven by strong visual treatments.

Here are some examples of Creator Network pieces from other parts of Canada:

The Creator Network is also interested in other visual formats, like comics and photo essays.

Feb. 8 info session

To pitch an idea, simply complete our pitch form. We accept pitches from English-speaking creators based in Quebec.

If you have a question about the pitching process or the Creator Network in Quebec, you can email Creator Network producer Craig Desson at craig.desson@radio-canada.ca .

Craig will be holding a virtual info session on Tuesday, Feb. 8 from 2-3 p.m. This is your chance to ask him any questions you have about the pitching process and working with the Creator Network.

You can sign up for the info session here.