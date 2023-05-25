Content
Montreal

CBC Quebec, CBC Cree Unit earn 20 RTDNA nominations

CBC Quebec and CBC North's journalists in Quebec have received a total of 20 award nominations for their work in 2022 from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Canada, the association of electronic journalists.

Recognition in digital, video, audio and multiplatform categories

A glass building reflecting a bridge at dusk.
CBC Quebec and CBC North's journalists in Quebec have received a total of 20 award nominations for their work in 2022 from RTDNA Canada. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

RTDNA Canada is the voice of broadcast and digital journalists and news managers in Canada and these awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in radio, television and digital media.

Regional winners will be announced on June 15. The regional winners go on to the national competition, and the national winners will be announced at an event in October. 

You can see all of the 2023 RTDNA Awards Central Region Finalists here.

Audio nominations

Man in front of his art
Journalist Marika Wheeler visited painter Everist Prokofiev, who turned the guest room of his home in Baie-Saint-Paul, Que., into an art studio. (Marika Wheeler/CBC)

Feature News, small/medium market: 

Feature News, large market:

Let’s Go10:22New spaces for and by QTBIPOC Montrealers
New spaces are popping up in Montreal, made for and by QTBIPOC Montrealers. We’ll learn more about this with our researcher Shahroze Rauf who has been looking into this!

Opinion:

Radio Newscast, large market:

  • February 8, 2022 — Timetable of COVID-19 measures lifting, read by Shawn Lyons – CBC Montreal.

Digital nominations

People pick strawberries in a field.
CBC Montreal reported on the number of temporary foreign workers in Quebec climbing more quickly than anywhere else in Canada and what that means. The story has been nominated in the Excellence in Data Storytelling category. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press)

Excellence in Data Storytelling:

Overall Excellence in Digital:

Inside a boat
Journalist Verity Stevenson spent time on the Lampsilis research ship in 2022 to document its mission along the St. Lawrence River. (Stephany Hildebrand)

Excellence in Social:

  • Quebec election on Instagram by the CBC Quebec newsroom.

Excellence in Sports Reporting:

Feature News, small/medium market:

News – Live Special Events:

  • Quebec Election Campaign 2022 by the CBC Quebec newsroom. Examples of our work can be found here and here.

Breaking News, large market:

Multiplatform nominations:

Two people smile in a photo together.
CBC North's Cree Unit reported on alienated voters in northern Quebec and spoke with observers on how to increase voter participation in the North and among Indigenous voters living in the cities. The piece has been nominated in the Continuing Coverage category. (Grand Council of the Crees)

Continuing Coverage:

Enterprise Journalism:

Investigative Excellence:

Video nominations:

Will road construction in the Plateau kill these brick and mortar businesses?

6 months ago
Duration 7:54
Montreal businesses are struggling to get customers through the front door due to road construction. While fixing city infrastructure is essential, we check in with some local businesses on whether they will survive the construction and reap the benefits.

Feature News, large market:

Audio-Visual Storytelling, large market:

Behind the sirens: A night with a paramedic supervisor in Montreal

11 months ago
Duration 4:36
Ride along with reporter Kwabena Oduro as he joins a paramedic supervisor on his 12-hour Saturday night shift.

Breaking News, large market:

  • Death of Guy Lafleur by the CBC Quebec newsroom. 

Excellence in Sports Reporting:

Excellence in Video:

Opinion:

