CBC Quebec, CBC Cree Unit earn 20 RTDNA nominations
Recognition in digital, video, audio and multiplatform categories
CBC Quebec and CBC North's journalists in Quebec have received a total of 20 award nominations for their work in 2022 from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Canada, the association of electronic journalists.
RTDNA Canada is the voice of broadcast and digital journalists and news managers in Canada and these awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and newsgathering organizations in radio, television and digital media.
Regional winners will be announced on June 15. The regional winners go on to the national competition, and the national winners will be announced at an event in October.
You can see all of the 2023 RTDNA Awards Central Region Finalists here.
Audio nominations
Feature News, small/medium market:
-
Charlevoix, Que., artist with ties to Russian composer sells art to benefit Ukraine by Marika Wheeler – CBC Quebec.
Feature News, large market:
-
Queer and Muslim: Exploring spirituality & gender identity in Montreal by the Let's Go team and Shahroze Rauf.
Opinion:
-
Ride-along in a wheelchair accessible van by the Let's Go team and Aimée Louw.
Radio Newscast, large market:
-
February 8, 2022 — Timetable of COVID-19 measures lifting, read by Shawn Lyons – CBC Montreal.
Digital nominations
Excellence in Data Storytelling:
-
Number of temporary migrant workers in Quebec has more than doubled in 5 years by Verity Stevenson, Cassandra Yanez-Leyton and Graeme Bruce – CBC Montreal.
Overall Excellence in Digital:
-
Examples of our fine work are these interactive pieces about understanding pollution in the St. Lawrence River and how the parties compare on these Quebec election issues, as well as our 5 Senses of Parc Ex project.
Excellence in Social:
-
Quebec election on Instagram by the CBC Quebec newsroom.
Excellence in Sports Reporting:
-
Local talent on new pro team look to fuel Montreal's rise as a basketball city by Antoni Nerestant – CBC Montreal.
Feature News, small/medium market:
-
Going home: Nemaska Cree seek apology, reconciliation after forced relocation by Susan Bell and Marjorie Kitty – CBC North Cree Unit.
News – Live Special Events:
-
Quebec Election Campaign 2022 by the CBC Quebec newsroom. Examples of our work can be found here and here.
Breaking News, large market:
- Ukrainian girl killed in hit-and-run – CBC Montreal digital team.
Multiplatform nominations:
Continuing Coverage:
-
Getting out the Indigenous vote: Provincial elections in Quebec fall short by Susan Bell and Betsy Longchap – CBC North Cree Unit.
Enterprise Journalism:
-
Forgotten Money: CBC North Cree unit finds $600K belonging to Quebec Cree in Revenu Quebec fund by Susan Bell and Stephane Gunner – CBC North Cree Unit.
Investigative Excellence:
-
Students left in lurch by private colleges by Benjamin Shingler and Leah Hendry – CBC Montreal.
Video nominations:
Feature News, large market:
-
Will road construction kill these brick-and-mortar businesses? By Fenn Mayes, Charles Contant and Pierre-Olivier Bernatchez ��– CBC Montreal.
Audio-Visual Storytelling, large market:
-
Behind the sirens: A night with a paramedic supervisor in Montreal by Kwabena Oduro, Fenn Mayes and Sebastien Lauzon – CBC Montreal.
Breaking News, large market:
- Death of Guy Lafleur by the CBC Quebec newsroom.
Excellence in Sports Reporting:
-
Alliance 'get to represent' Montreal as first season begins by Douglas Gelevan – CBC Montreal.
Excellence in Video:
-
Wheeling interview: Rae Spoon on home, cancer and their love of Montreal by Fenn Mayes, Aimee Louw and Emiliano Bazan – CBC Montreal.
Opinion:
-
Why these Quebec students say they need mandatory climate change courses by Fenn Mayes and Ainslie MacLellan – CBC Montreal.