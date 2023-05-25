CBC Quebec, CBC Cree unit win 8 RTDNA regional journalism awards

CBC Quebec and the CBC Cree unit have been recognized for excellence in the work done by our journalists in 2022, picking up eight RTDNA awards and one honourable mention for the Central Canada region.

Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Canada represents broadcast and digital journalists and news managers in the country, and these awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and news gathering organizations in radio, television and digital media.

Audio wins

Quebec AM 10:31 Baie-Saint-Paul artists with ties to Russia sells art to benefit Ukraine The Charlevoix region of Quebec has long been a magnet for artists. Art galleries line the main streets of Baie St-Paul. Marika Wheeler introduces us to Everist Prokofiev an artists living there who has family ties to a famous Russian composer and is donating part of his profits to the International Red Cross to help the humanitarian effort in Ukraine.

Feature News, small/medium market:

Charlevoix, Que., artist with ties to Russian composer sells art to benefit Ukraine by Marika Wheeler – CBC Quebec.

Opinion:

Ride-along in a wheelchair accessible van by Aimée Louw. Hosted by Sabrina Marandola. Produced by Brian Lapuz.

Radio Newscast, large market:

February 8, 2022 — Timetable of COVID-19 measures lifting, read by Shawn Lyons – CBC Montreal.

Digital wins

Conservative Leader Eric Duhaime, Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade, Quebec Solidaire co-spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, Parti-Quebecois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, CAQ Leader Francois Legault and moderator Pierre Brunei, left to right, stand on the set prior to the leaders debate in Montreal. (Martin Chevalier/Pool/The Canadian Press)

News – Live Special Events:

Quebec Election Campaign 2022 by the CBC Quebec newsroom. Examples of our work include this platform tracker that broke down where the different parties stood on different issues, as well as an analysis on why using the N-word was a tactic during the Quebec leaders' debate. We expanded our analysis to include social channels to reach out to new audiences, and on election night, our live coverage kept audiences informed, and several take-away files brought our coverage full circle.

Feature News, small/medium market:

Going home: Nemaska Cree seek apology, reconciliation after forced relocation by Susan Bell and Marjorie Kitty – CBC North Cree Unit.

Video wins

Behind the sirens: A night with a paramedic supervisor in Montreal Duration 4:36 Ride along with reporter Kwabena Oduro as he joins a paramedic supervisor on his 12-hour Saturday night shift.

Audio-Visual Storytelling, large market:

Behind the sirens: A night with a paramedic supervisor in Montreal by Kwabena Oduro, Fenn Mayes and Sebastien Lauzon – CBC Montreal.

Alliance 'get to represent' Montreal as first season Duration 2:57 Montreal's new basketball team begins play this week. The Montreal Alliance are an expansion team in the Canadian Elite Basketball League. The season runs from May until August and they'll be playing out of the newly renovated Verdun Auditorium. There have been several attempts at pro-basketball in Montreal in the past. But as Douglas Gelevan found out, this time around, team managers believe the conditions are right for the sport to take off.

Excellence in Sports Reporting:

Alliance 'get to represent' Montreal as first season begins by Douglas Gelevan – CBC Montreal.

Multiplatform wins

Caroline Mastantuono, seen here in 2018, was the head of Lester B. Pearson School Board's international student program before moving into the private sector. (Rising Phoenix International/Facebook)

Investigative Excellence:

Fired by her school board, a Montrealer went on to run 3 colleges. International students are paying the price by Benjamin Shingler and Leah Hendry – CBC Montreal.