Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Montreal·New

CBC Quebec, CBC Cree unit win 8 RTDNA regional journalism awards

CBC Quebec and the CBC Cree unit have been recognized for excellence in the work done by our journalists in 2022, picking up eight RTDNA awards and one honourable mention for the Central Canada region.

Excellence in investigative, sports reporting and live special events among nods for work in 2022

CBC Communications ·
Man in front of his art
Painter Everist Prokofiev, who turned the guest room of his home in Baie-Saint-Paul, Que., into an art studio, was the subject of a winning CBC feature audio news story. (Marika Wheeler/CBC)

CBC Quebec and the CBC Cree unit have been recognized for excellence in the work done by our journalists in 2022, picking up eight RTDNA awards and one honourable mention for the Central Canada region.

Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Canada represents broadcast and digital journalists and news managers in the country, and these awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and news gathering organizations in radio, television and digital media.

Audio wins

Quebec AM10:31Baie-Saint-Paul artists with ties to Russia sells art to benefit Ukraine
The Charlevoix region of Quebec has long been a magnet for artists. Art galleries line the main streets of Baie St-Paul. Marika Wheeler introduces us to Everist Prokofiev an artists living there who has family ties to a famous Russian composer and is donating part of his profits to the International Red Cross to help the humanitarian effort in Ukraine.

Feature News, small/medium market: 

Opinion:

Radio Newscast, large market:

  • February 8, 2022 — Timetable of COVID-19 measures lifting, read by Shawn Lyons – CBC Montreal.

Digital wins

Five people stand in a circle.
Conservative Leader Eric Duhaime, Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade, Quebec Solidaire co-spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, Parti-Quebecois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, CAQ Leader Francois Legault and moderator Pierre Brunei, left to right, stand on the set prior to the leaders debate in Montreal. (Martin Chevalier/Pool/The Canadian Press)

    News – Live Special Events:

    • Quebec Election Campaign 2022 by the CBC Quebec newsroom. Examples of our work include this platform tracker that broke down where the different parties stood on different issues, as well as an analysis on why using the N-word was a tactic during the Quebec leaders' debate. We expanded our analysis to include social channels to reach out to new audiences, and on election night, our live coverage kept audiences informed, and several take-away files brought our coverage full circle. 

    Feature News, small/medium market:

    Video wins

    Behind the sirens: A night with a paramedic supervisor in Montreal

    12 months ago
    Duration 4:36
    Ride along with reporter Kwabena Oduro as he joins a paramedic supervisor on his 12-hour Saturday night shift.

    Audio-Visual Storytelling, large market:

    Alliance 'get to represent' Montreal as first season

    16 days ago
    Duration 2:57
    Montreal's new basketball team begins play this week. The Montreal Alliance are an expansion team in the Canadian Elite Basketball League. The season runs from May until August and they'll be playing out of the newly renovated Verdun Auditorium. There have been several attempts at pro-basketball in Montreal in the past. But as Douglas Gelevan found out, this time around, team managers believe the conditions are right for the sport to take off.

    Excellence in Sports Reporting:

    Multiplatform wins

    A woman at a social gathering raises a glass.
    Caroline Mastantuono, seen here in 2018, was the head of Lester B. Pearson School Board's international student program before moving into the private sector. (Rising Phoenix International/Facebook)

    Investigative Excellence:

    The Cree team received an honourable mention for Continuing Coverage: Getting out the Indigenous vote: Provincial elections in Quebec fall short by Susan Bell and Betsy Longchap.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    Related Stories

    now