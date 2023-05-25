CBC Quebec, CBC Cree unit win 8 RTDNA regional journalism awards
Excellence in investigative, sports reporting and live special events among nods for work in 2022
CBC Quebec and the CBC Cree unit have been recognized for excellence in the work done by our journalists in 2022, picking up eight RTDNA awards and one honourable mention for the Central Canada region.
Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Canada represents broadcast and digital journalists and news managers in the country, and these awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and news gathering organizations in radio, television and digital media.
Audio wins
Feature News, small/medium market:
- Charlevoix, Que., artist with ties to Russian composer sells art to benefit Ukraine by Marika Wheeler – CBC Quebec.
Opinion:
- Ride-along in a wheelchair accessible van by Aimée Louw. Hosted by Sabrina Marandola. Produced by Brian Lapuz.
Radio Newscast, large market:
-
February 8, 2022 — Timetable of COVID-19 measures lifting, read by Shawn Lyons – CBC Montreal.
Digital wins
News – Live Special Events:
-
Quebec Election Campaign 2022 by the CBC Quebec newsroom. Examples of our work include this platform tracker that broke down where the different parties stood on different issues, as well as an analysis on why using the N-word was a tactic during the Quebec leaders' debate. We expanded our analysis to include social channels to reach out to new audiences, and on election night, our live coverage kept audiences informed, and several take-away files brought our coverage full circle.
Feature News, small/medium market:
-
Going home: Nemaska Cree seek apology, reconciliation after forced relocation by Susan Bell and Marjorie Kitty – CBC North Cree Unit.
Video wins
Audio-Visual Storytelling, large market:
-
Behind the sirens: A night with a paramedic supervisor in Montreal by Kwabena Oduro, Fenn Mayes and Sebastien Lauzon – CBC Montreal.
Excellence in Sports Reporting:
- Alliance 'get to represent' Montreal as first season begins by Douglas Gelevan – CBC Montreal.
Multiplatform wins
Investigative Excellence:
- Fired by her school board, a Montrealer went on to run 3 colleges. International students are paying the price by Benjamin Shingler and Leah Hendry – CBC Montreal.
The Cree team received an honourable mention for Continuing Coverage: Getting out the Indigenous vote: Provincial elections in Quebec fall short by Susan Bell and Betsy Longchap.