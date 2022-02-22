CBC Quebec is heading to the the Laurentians

From now until March 13, CBC Quebec traveling journalist Marika Wheeler is making community connections and gathering story ideas from English-speakers living in the Laurentians.

What issues matter in your community? Do you know someone with a story worth telling? What concerns and hopes do you have for the future of this region?

This is an opportunity to connect with a CBC journalist and have an informal chat about whatever you'd like them to know about your area of Quebec.

How to reach us

For the weeks of Feb 21 and 28, we are setting up a virtual bureau. Marika will meet with community members to talk about what they do, what story or issues matter most to them and what they want from CBC.

If you would like to book a time for yourself or your organization to chat virtually with Marika, please email us at mtlcomm@cbc.ca and we will work with you to set up a time.

Our provincewide call-in radio show, Radio Noon, is also looking for stories from people who have recently moved to the Laurentians. On Monday, March 7 at noon, you can call in to answer the question of the day: What has your recent move to the Laurentians been like? Join the discussion by phoning 514-597-4500 or 1-877-597-4500.

In-person events

During the week of March 7, Marika will be coming to the Laurentians and participating in the following events:

Friday, March 11: Tour of the Laurentian Ski Museum and trivia event with Y4Y Quebec .

Time: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: 30 Av. Filion, Saint-Sauveur, QC J0R 1R0

Cost/Registration: Both of these events are free and open to members of the public, but you must register in advance.

For more details or to register, email info@y4yquebec.org.

Saturday, March 12: Cross-country skiing and hot chocolate with Y4Y Quebec .

Time: 10 a.m. to noon.

Bring your cross-country skis and meet us at Le P'tit Train du Nord trail at la Gare Val-David. This event is free and open to members of the public, but you must register in advance by emailing info@y4yquebec.org.

Warm up with a hot chocolate and have an informal chat with Marika at C'est la Vie Café ( 1347 Rue de la Sapinière, Val-David, QC J0T 2N0 ) at noon. No registration is required.

The Laurentians: Going back home

CBC Quebec travelling journalist Marika Wheeler (Maxime Corneau/Radio-Canada)

Based in Quebec City, Marika Wheeler is a senior member of the CBC Quebec newsroom. Marika specializes in audio and digital storytelling and has a deep connection to the diverse communities of Quebec.

Her work as a travelling journalist allows her to cover a wide range of topics from education to health-care, natural resources to climate change. Her reporting kit is always ready, whether it's to cover major breaking news or to chat with someone at their kitchen table. Marika is deeply committed to the community and learning more about people's lives.

For Marika, who grew up in Sainte-Adèle, going to the Laurentians always feels like coming home.

"Discovering the region as a journalist has allowed me to understand how rich it is in stories, and I've had the pleasure to connect with people dedicated to their community. I look forward to meeting more during this bureau, and being given the time to listen deeply to what they want to share about the region they too call home," she says.