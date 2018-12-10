CBC Montreal Sing-In brings carolers together for another packed concert

Holiday carols filled the Church of St. Andrew and St. Paul for the 39th annual CBC Montreal Christmas Sing-In, Sunday.

Tickets for the free concert were sold out again this year, with the total amount of donations coming in at more than $7,600.

Sunday's event was hosted by CBC Montreal anchor Sean Henry and Julie Nesrallah, host of CBC Music's Tempo. It featured the Choir of the Church of St. Andrew and St. Paul, the Sing-In brass and percussion ensemble, organist Jonathan Oldengarm and conductor Jean-Sébastien Vallée.

As many as 1,500 people attended the event both in the church and at Bourgie Hall, where the concert was being simultaneously broadcast.

All the donations collected go toward the CBC Montreal Charity Drive, which benefits West Island Community Shares.

Donations helping the West Island

For a third year in a row, CBC Montreal has partnered with WICS for their "Light Up Our Community" fundraiser, which runs from Nov. 26 until Dec. 10.

WICS is an umbrella organization that provides support to 40 different charities in Montreal's West Island.

Julie Nesrallah, host of CBC Music's Tempo, and CBC Montreal's Sean Henry hosted the Sing In. (Tam Lang Truong)

Organizers said there's a growing need for a range of services, including food banks, mental health services, volunteer organizations, child and family services, and more.

The donations bring WICS closer to their 2019 fundraising goal of $1.3 million.

Isabelle Prosnick and Sophie McCann, both of West Island Community Shares, say West Island homelessness is affecting a growing number of West Islanders. (Isaac Olson/CBC)

This year, CBC Montreal ran two weeks of programming that highlighted WICS and the charities it supports, including: