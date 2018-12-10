CBC Montreal Sing-In brings carolers together for another packed concert
CBC Montreal's annual charity event raises $7,600 for West Island Community Shares
Holiday carols filled the Church of St. Andrew and St. Paul for the 39th annual CBC Montreal Christmas Sing-In, Sunday.
Tickets for the free concert were sold out again this year, with the total amount of donations coming in at more than $7,600.
Sunday's event was hosted by CBC Montreal anchor Sean Henry and Julie Nesrallah, host of CBC Music's Tempo. It featured the Choir of the Church of St. Andrew and St. Paul, the Sing-In brass and percussion ensemble, organist Jonathan Oldengarm and conductor Jean-Sébastien Vallée.
As many as 1,500 people attended the event both in the church and at Bourgie Hall, where the concert was being simultaneously broadcast.
All the donations collected go toward the CBC Montreal Charity Drive, which benefits West Island Community Shares.
Donations helping the West Island
For a third year in a row, CBC Montreal has partnered with WICS for their "Light Up Our Community" fundraiser, which runs from Nov. 26 until Dec. 10.
WICS is an umbrella organization that provides support to 40 different charities in Montreal's West Island.
Organizers said there's a growing need for a range of services, including food banks, mental health services, volunteer organizations, child and family services, and more.
The donations bring WICS closer to their 2019 fundraising goal of $1.3 million.
This year, CBC Montreal ran two weeks of programming that highlighted WICS and the charities it supports, including:
- Light A Dream candle store: 'First steps into the working world': Montreal candle store helps young adults gain life skills
- On Rock Community Services: 'I can walk home confidently': West Island charity distributes free winter boots to the needy
- Projet Communautaire de Pierrefonds: How an affordable lunch brings West Islanders together
- And the Ecomuseum Zoo: Feel closer to wildlife: Meet the Arctic foxes at the West Island Ecomuseum