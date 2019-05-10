Skip to Main Content
CBC journalists in Quebec take home 3 national RTDNA awards

The RTDNA Canada awards recognize journalistic excellence in across radio, television and digital platforms. Our reporting on a Nigerian asylum seeker and her family's struggle to adapt to life in Montreal, sisters separated by the Sixties Scoop, and how two families of mosque shooting victims were coping a year after the attack won accolades in 2018.

Stories of sisters separated by 60s scoop, hurdles faced by families of mosque shooting victims among winners

CBC News ·
Benjamin Shingler's feature on an asylum seeker's flight from Nigeria after the murder of her husband — and Agnes and her family's new life in Montreal — was among the noteworthy pieces of journalism that contributed to CBC Montreal winning the national Digital Media Award for 2018. (Benjamin Shingler/CBC)

CBC teams in Quebec have taken home three national awards, including the Digital Media Award for best large-market website, from the Canadian Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA).

The RTDNA awards pay tribute to the best journalists and news-gathering organizations on radio, television and digital platforms across Canada.

The awards were handed out in Toronto Saturday evening.

Found and Lost

CBC Montreal won the multiplatform award for original/enterprise reporting, for Found and Lost.

Nakuset, the executive director of Montreal's Native Women's shelter, was separated from her sisters as a child but reunited with them as an adult — only to lose her sister Sonya to suicide less than two years later.

With reporting by Ainslie MacLellan for radio and television, and digital video production by Melinda Dalton, the Cree sisters' story anchored our series examining the Sixties Scoop and its echoes in the youth protection system today.

MacLellan's investigation into allegations that child welfare workers instructed Inuit and Atikamekw children in care not to speak their own languages, and in some cases punished them, led to a human rights investigation.

Listen to Ainslie MacLellan's radio series:

Mosque shooting, one year later

In television, Quebec City reporter Catou MacKinnon's report on the families of two of the six men killed in the 2017 mosque attack won the national Adrienne Clarkson diversity award.

A year after six men were shot to death as they finished their prayer in a Quebec City mosque, reporter Catou MacKinnon met two of the women left widowed in the shooting. 4:34

Best large-market website

For the fourth time in five years, CBC Montreal's web team won for the Digital Media Award for best large-market website in Canada.

Benjamin Shingler's report, After the Crossing, featured a Nigerian asylum seeker, Agnes, and her three children, who are living in a one-bedroom apartment in a Montreal suburb. (Benjamin Shingler/CBC)

CBC Montreal strives to make every visit to the website an engaging and informative experience, exemplified by these five projects that explored new, innovative and mobile-first approaches to elevate our storytelling and journalism in 2017.

Here's a sampling of our work:

