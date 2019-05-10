CBC journalists in Quebec take home 3 national RTDNA awards
Stories of sisters separated by 60s scoop, hurdles faced by families of mosque shooting victims among winners
CBC teams in Quebec have taken home three national awards, including the Digital Media Award for best large-market website, from the Canadian Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA).
The RTDNA awards pay tribute to the best journalists and news-gathering organizations on radio, television and digital platforms across Canada.
The awards were handed out in Toronto Saturday evening.
Found and Lost
CBC Montreal won the multiplatform award for original/enterprise reporting, for Found and Lost.
Nakuset, the executive director of Montreal's Native Women's shelter, was separated from her sisters as a child but reunited with them as an adult — only to lose her sister Sonya to suicide less than two years later.
With reporting by Ainslie MacLellan for radio and television, and digital video production by Melinda Dalton, the Cree sisters' story anchored our series examining the Sixties Scoop and its echoes in the youth protection system today.
MacLellan's investigation into allegations that child welfare workers instructed Inuit and Atikamekw children in care not to speak their own languages, and in some cases punished them, led to a human rights investigation.
Listen to Ainslie MacLellan's radio series:
- Part One: Found and Lost.
- Part Two: Receiving compensation is a struggle for victims.
- Part Three: Concerns in foster homes.
Mosque shooting, one year later
In television, Quebec City reporter Catou MacKinnon's report on the families of two of the six men killed in the 2017 mosque attack won the national Adrienne Clarkson diversity award.
Best large-market website
For the fourth time in five years, CBC Montreal's web team won for the Digital Media Award for best large-market website in Canada.
CBC Montreal strives to make every visit to the website an engaging and informative experience, exemplified by these five projects that explored new, innovative and mobile-first approaches to elevate our storytelling and journalism in 2017.
Here's a sampling of our work:
- Long form journalism: After the crossing
- Election newsletter: Ballot Brief: The Mass(e) appeal of Manon
- Creative use of GIFs: Get a conducting lesson from Montreal maestro Jean-Sébastien Vallée
- Interactive: Montreal crime tracker
- YouTube: A Sixties Scoop survivor finds her sister, only to lose her again
