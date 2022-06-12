CBC Quebec journalists win 3 national awards for podcasting, data journalism and graphics
RTDNA gives top honours to radio, television and digital journalists for work in 2021
Journalists at CBC Quebec have been awarded three national awards for podcasting, data journalism and graphics by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Canada.
The organization represents broadcast and digital journalists and news managers in the country. The awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and news-gathering organizations in radio, television and digital media.
Quebec journalists were previously recognized with nine regional RTDNA awards in the large market category for the Central Canada region.
The best of the regional winners received national awards at an event in Toronto on Saturday.
Best podcast
CBC Quebec's podcast won for the episode Telling Our Twisted Histories: Episode 2: School.
The episode was created by Carrie Haber, Ossie Michelin, Kaniehti:io Horn, Sophie-Claude Miller, Kim O'Bomsawin, Francine Allaire, Élodie Pollet and Benoît Dame.
You can listen to more episodes from the podcast on the CBC Listen page.
Video Graphics
CBC Montreal journalists won for How Canada's vaccines make it from the factory to your arm.
The video and digital story were created by Melinda Dalton, Verity Stevenson, Charles Contant and Steven Silcox.
Excellence in Data Storytelling
In the context of the Montreal municipal election campaign, the CBC Montreal journalists Benjamin Shingler and Leah Hendry and data journalist Roberto Rocha delved into sports and recreation facilities across the city.
They found that higher-income boroughs had better access to public facilities in their report:
