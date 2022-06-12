CBC Quebec journalists win 3 national awards for podcasting, data journalism and graphics

Journalists at CBC Quebec have been awarded three national awards for podcasting, data journalism and graphics by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Canada.

The organization represents broadcast and digital journalists and news managers in the country. The awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and news-gathering organizations in radio, television and digital media.

Quebec journalists were previously recognized with nine regional RTDNA awards in the large market category for the Central Canada region.

The best of the regional winners received national awards at an event in Toronto on Saturday.

Best podcast

CBC Quebec's podcast won for the episode Telling Our Twisted Histories: Episode 2: School.

(CBC Podcasts)

The episode was created by Carrie Haber, Ossie Michelin, Kaniehti:io Horn, Sophie-Claude Miller, Kim O'Bomsawin, Francine Allaire, Élodie Pollet and Benoît Dame.

LISTEN | Take a listen to the episode here: 23:19 SCHOOL For over 150 years, Indian Residential Schools were one of the primary means by which the government assimilated us in order to “kill the Indian in the child.” These compulsory SCHOOLS shattered our families, our languages, and our cultures. This great pain was passed down from generation to generation and impacts our communities to this day. Together, we will decolonize the word SCHOOL and share our truths about learning. The Indian Residential School Survivors Society has created a helpline for residential school survivors and can be reached at 1-866-925-4419. If you are a survivor and you need to talk, please call.

You can listen to more episodes from the podcast on the CBC Listen page.

Video Graphics

CBC Montreal journalists won for How Canada's vaccines make it from the factory to your arm.

The video and digital story were created by Melinda Dalton, Verity Stevenson, Charles Contant and Steven Silcox.

WATCH | Go behind the scenes to follow how a vaccine gets to you: How Canada's vaccines get from the factory to your arm Duration 3:55 Behind the scenes, there's a complicated system that ensures vaccines leaving a foreign factory are safely administered here.

Excellence in Data Storytelling

In the context of the Montreal municipal election campaign, the CBC Montreal journalists Benjamin Shingler and Leah Hendry and data journalist Roberto Rocha delved into sports and recreation facilities across the city.

They found that higher-income boroughs had better access to public facilities in their report: