CBC Quebec wins 9 RTDNA regional journalism awards
Overall excellence in Digital, Excellence in Social, Best Podcast among nods for work in 2021
CBC Quebec has been recognized for excellence in the work done by our journalists in 2021, picking up nine RTDNA awards in the large market category for the Central Canada region.
Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Canada represents broadcast and digital journalists and news managers in the country, and these awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and news gathering organizations in radio, television and digital media.
Overall Excellence in Digital
CBC in Quebec was recognized for Overall Excellence in Digital for demonstrating excellence throughout the year to enhance digital storytelling for the audience. CBC's website and our social channels were recognized for compelling journalism told through innovative visual design and functionality.
Among the pieces recognized are:
- Saving Chinatown
- How Canada's vaccines make it from the factory to your arm
- Black Changemakers
- How sports and recreation facilities are unequally spread across Montreal
- Out of the Dark series: VIDEO: 'There's just a gap'
Excellence in Social
CBC Montreal's Out of the Dark project examined the impact of COVID-19 and public health measures on Quebecers age 15 to 30 through long and short form videos on social platforms including Instagram, Youtube and Facebook.
The social project was a centerpiece of an initiative by CBC Montreal in 2021 aimed at connecting directly with young adults on how they were coping, from the gap created in their lives, the loss of rights of passage, and isolation.
Myriam Tremblay-Sher, Melinda Dalton, Holly Cabrera, Rowan Kennedy, Pierre Mainville, Luc Robida, Eric Carbonneau, Louis-Marie Philidor contributed to the project.
Here is a selection of other pieces from the series:
- There's just a gap
- Alone, together
- Being, essential
- Small steps: How do you know when to reach out for help
- Small steps: Racialized burden
Excellence in Data Storytelling
In the context of the Montreal municipal election campaign, the CBC Montreal journalists Benjamin Shingler and Leah Hendry and data journalist Roberto Rocha delived into sports and recreation facilities across the city.
They found that higher-income boroughs had better access to public facilities in their report:
Enterprise
In the multiplatform Enterprise category, CBC Montreal's digital video Saving Chinatown was honoured.
The video was part of a long-form storytelling project created by Melinda Dalton, Holly Cabrera, Eric Carbonneau, Dave St-Amant, Charles Contant, Jean-Claude Taliana, Amy Husser, Andrew McManus, Dwight Friesen and CBC News Labs.
Feature News
CBC journalist Verity Stevenson won for her look at the challenges migrant workers face on a Quebec farm in her long-form piece, Troubled Harvest. Photos were taken by Charles Contant.
- Troubled Harvest, How Canadian temporary worker programs are failing migrants on farms across Quebec
Best podcast
CBC Quebec's podcast won for the episode Telling Our Twisted Histories: Episode 2: School.
The episode was created by Carrie Haber, Ossie Michelin, Kaniehti:io Horn, Sophie-Claude Miller, Kim O'Bomsawin, Francine Allaire, Elodie Pollet and Benoit Dâme.
You can listen to more episodes from the podcast on the CBC Listen page.
Excellence in Editing
Journalist Jennifer Yoon won in the audio category for Excellence in Editing for her story, Montreal taxi driver retires after six decades on the road, which was broadcast on CBC Montreal's Daybreak.
Video Graphics
CBC Montreal journalists won for How Canada's vaccines make it from the factory to your arm.
The video and digital story were created by Melinda Dalton, Verity Stevenson, Charles Contant and Steven Silcox.
Video Opinion
CBC Montreal's Sudha Krishnan's interview with teacher Amrit Kaur was recognized in the category of Video Opinion.
The regional winners go on to the national competition, and the national winners will be announced at an event in June.
