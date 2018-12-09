Here's how to watch CBC Montreal's annual Christmas Sing-In today

It's that time of year again — the city's biggest and oldest sing-along at the Church of St. Andrew and St. Paul and in Bourgie Hall is today at 3 p.m.

Now in its 39th year, the CBC Sing-In concert will feature beloved carols performed by the choir of the Church of St. Andrew and St. Paul, the Sing-In brass and percussion ensemble, organist Jonathan Oldengarm and conductor Jean-Sébastien Vallée.

The event will be hosted by CBC Montreal's Sean Henry and Julie Nesrallah, host of CBC Music's Tempo.

How to listen from home

For anyone who couldn't get tickets, there's no need to despair. We are streaming the concert live on our website and our Facebook page.

It will also be available to stream on CBC Music as of Dec. 13.

The Sing-In concert will play on CBC Radio One, 88.5 FM in Montreal, on Christmas Day at noon with Julie Nesrallah hosting.

It will play again at 4 p.m. on CBC Music, 93.5 FM in Montreal (and for West Islanders, 104.7 FM will have the clearer signal).

CBC Montreal News anchor Sean Henry will be hosting the CBC Christmas Sing-In with CBC Music host Julie Nesrallah. (CBC)

A beloved tradition since 1980, the Sing-in draws an audience of 1,500 people every year.

While admission to the sold-out event is free, donations will be collected for CBC Montreal's annual charity funding drive that benefits the West Island Community Shares, a charity that distributes funds to 41 different non-profit organizations in the West Island.

Last year's Sing-In raised more than $9,000.

Jean-Sebastien Vallée is conducting the CBC Sing-in for the 4th year. (CBC)

Jean-Sébastien Vallée will be conducting the choir for the fourth year in a row.

"It's always my favourite part of the Christmas season," said Vallée.

"[It's] really unique to go in front of so many singers, both in front of me and behind me. It's a really powerful sound that makes your whole body vibrate and I'm really excited to hear all that wonderful music."