CBC charity drive: Test your trivia skills for a cause

As part of CBC Montreal's annual charity funding drive benefiting West Island Community Shares, teams of trivia buffs got together earlier this week to test their knowledge for the cause.

For a third year in a row, CBC Montreal has partnered with WICS for their "Light Up Our Community" fundraiser, which runs from Nov. 26 until Dec. 10.

WICS is an umbrella organization that provides support to 40 different charities in Montreal's West Island.

Organizers said there's a growing need for a range of services, including food banks, mental health services, volunteer organizations, child and family services, and more.

The donations bring WICS closer to their 2019 fundraising goal of $1.3 million.

If you missed the event to face off against the CBC trivia team Dec. 6, here's a taste of some of the skill-testing questions put to the teams.