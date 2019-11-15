Six young anglophones share their hopes and worries about their future in Quebec

From Thursday to Saturday, CBC is part of a group coming up with different ways to help young anglophones thrive in Quebec.

To kick off the three-day innovation challenge, six young Anglos took part in a CBC Asks event to share their hopes, and concerns, for their future in the province.

Shawna Chatterton-Jerome wants to become an RCMP officer. (Spencer Van Dyk/CBC)

Shawna Chatterton-Jerome, 20

Shawna Chatterton-Jerome is a student at Bishop's University and co-leader of the university's Indigenous Cultural Alliance.

She is from Gesgapegiag but grew up mostly in Drummondville, Que. and hopes to become an RCMP officer.

"It's not just learning the French language, but to write it as well is a huge part," she said.

"I believe in a place that's more bilingual like Montreal, if you just speak the basics in French, it's perceived much differently than a place like Sherbrooke that has more French speakers."

She says she hopes that she has a future here because she has a working knowledge of French.

But if she didn't have those French skills, she doubts that she could stay.



Catherine Laberge wonders if she should move to Montreal or Ottawa for better career prospects. (Spencer Van Dyk/CBC)

Catherine Laberge, 24

Catherine Laberge graduated from Bishop's University with a degree in marketing.

She works part time at Bishop's, which she calls "the bubble" and hopes to stay in the Eastern Townships, but believes she'll have to leave to build a career in her field.

"My bubble is going to burst soon, because my contract ends soon, and then it will be back to the reality of looking for work," she said.

"If I speak for more than five minutes then you're realize that maybe [my French] is not that great."

She says she is thinking of moving to Montreal or Ottawa for better career prospects.

Lu Yang wants to stay in the Eastern Townships, but isn't sure if she will be able to. (Spencer Van Dyk/CBC)

Lu Yang, 25

Lu Yang moved to Ontario from China two years ago before heading to Lennoxville to get her master's degree in computer science from Bishop's.

She hopes to settle in the region but is worried about her proficiency in French.

She's taking French classes, and wants to stay because she's made friends here and prefers living in smaller towns and cities.

"I've gotten a lot of calls from different companies but the first question they ask is 'do you speak French', and I'm not confident in my French so I just say no," she said.

"I think the problem for me is I don't have too much confidence, and I think my French is not good enough … I think if I improve my French I will be more confident and I will be fine about my future."

Veronica Enright went back to her family farm after studying marketing. (Spencer Van Dyk/CBC)

Veronica Enright, 26

Veronica Enright is a dairy farmer in Compton, Que. at the farm where she grew up.

She got her degree in marketing and moved to Montreal to work at an advertising agency but soon realized she longed for life in the country.

Enright grew up in an anglophone household but is married to a francophone and at work she speaks half English, half French.

"It was very clear from the beginning that I wanted to stay in the Townships. I love the Townships, I grew up here, even though a lot of my friends left, I want my kids to grow up here and be close to their grandparents," she said.

She thinks it's a misconception that people should have to go to cities to get jobs. She says there are small companies looking for workers that just don't have the capacity to actively recruit them.

"If you want to stay somewhere, you just need to take the time to go out and socialize … it's not just up to the employer to approach you," she said.

"Get over your fears, apply for the job anyway and see what happens."

Learn more about Veronica's story here.

Kieran Mitchell works in tech support. (Spencer Van Dyk/CBC)

Kieran Mitchell, 22

Kieran Mitchell is a former video game entrepreneur who now works in tech support.

He grew up in an English-speaking household and is more comfortable in that language.

He wants to move to the city for a while, but wants to come back to the Eastern Townships in the long term.

"Right from the beginning, I knew what was available to me because of Alexander Galt [High School]," he said.

"I struggled with French for a very long time and I was grateful for that opportunity … I do believe I have a future here in Quebec."

Brett Nelson says he's concerned that his job options are limited if he stays in the Eastern Townships. (Spencer Van Dyk/CBC)

Brett Nelson, 32

Brett Nelson grew up in Western Canada in an English-speaking home. He moved to the Eastern Townships with his partner about a year ago and he works in a hotel kitchen in North Hatley.

Nelson enjoys the slower pace of the region but said he already feels pulled to bigger cities for better work opportunities.

He says finding a community, and the right job opportunities, would keep him here.

But he says he doesn't feel pressure to learn French in his current job.

"I have found opportunities to sneak by without," he said.

The Co-Lab event continues until Saturday.