Montreal's Caveboy bring a new voice to indie pop

Montreal's Caveboy are celebrating the release of their debut album tonight with a concert at the Phi Centre.

They pair bright, synth-driven pop songs with the voice of singer Michelle Bensimon front-and-centre, packed with hooks and harmonies.

Stevie Nicks, Madonna and Cyndi Lauper are just some of the female vocalists that influence Bensimon's singing.

"These kind of power house voices that you don't hear as much anymore at least in our type of music, the indie pop world," said Bensimon on CBC Montreal's Daybreak alongside bandmates Isabelle Banos and Lana Cooney.

Caveboy on stage at The Drake in Toronto at their sold-out album release show on January 24, 2020. (Submitted by Morgan Harris)

"You don't hear as much of a kind of deeper voice. There are some songs on the record that showcase my voice in a very new way."

One of those songs is "N.Y.P." where Bensimon's voice takes on an interstellar quality, synthesizers swirling in the background.

It's off Night in the Park, Kiss in the Dark, released last month. But before their debut record they had received attention on streaming platforms and on the small screen with previously released singles, like "Color War," which was featured on the Netflix series Orange is the New Black.

And they've already electrified stages at South by Southwest, Osheaga and the Juno Awards.

"I don't think I ever really saw myself wanting to be in a girl group, but the fact that we are three very strong-willed women is really exciting to me," said Cooney.

Creating a kind of musical sisterhood, the three members pride themselves on cultivating a safe creative space that allows them to be vulnerable and make music that feels honest and authentic to them.

"We're so proud of being a garage band," said Banos. "We worked so hard on our live show for so many years and throughout the years. We are always writing songs and music."

Caveboy band members Michelle Bensimon (left), Isabelle Banos and Lana Cooney. (Submitted by Kelly Jacob)

"We've always kind of been told we don't really know where we fit," said Bensimon. "For us, it's always trying to find where we can place ourselves but, at the end of the day, we're just trying to get our music out to as many people as possible."

Listen to the full interview here:

Montreal band Caveboy is prepping to launch their first album "Night in the Park, Kiss in the Dark". We are speaking with their three members. 12:18