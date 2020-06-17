Cathy Wong named Montreal executive committee member in charge of fighting racism, discrimination

Montreal has named Cathy Wong the city's executive committee member in charge of fighting racism and discrimination.

Speaking during Wednesday's executive committee meeting, Wong, a city councillor for the Peter-McGill district who served as city council speaker until today, said "it's an honour and an enormous responsibility" to be given the position.

As the person in charge of diversity, the French language and the fight against racism and discrimination, Wong will be tasked with developing actions based on recommendations outlined in a report by the city's consultation office that detailed racism and discrimination across municipal institutions.

The report, released Monday by the Office de consultation publique de Montréal (OCPM), outlined 38 recommendations that call for sweeping changes: greater transparency, specific targets and accountability at the executive level, for everything from hiring for city positions to policing to cultural programs to housing.

"I commit to working tirelessly with my co-workers on the executive committee so Montreal becomes an exemplary city in terms of diversity and inclusion," Wong said. "Especially as a major employer, the city needs to lead the way."

She said the challenges brought to light by the OCPM report are alarming, and she is committed to building an inclusive city.