'All French Canadians' are Catholic, Quebec premier tells governor of California

What do Quebec Premier François Legault and California Gov. Gavin Newsom have in common? Well, they are both Catholic, the premier pointed out Wednesday.

"All French Canadians are," Legault told Newsom, as the pair posed for photos after shaking hands.

Legault met Newsom as part of his four-day tour of Hollywood and Silicon Valley. Photographers and reporters recorded their exchange as Legault initiated a bit of small talk.

The premier first asked Newsom if he speaks French. After the governor affirmed he did not, Legault asked, "You're a Catholic, no?"

"Yep," Newsom said, to which Legault replied, "Me too. Of course, all French Canadians are."

Legault turned to Newcom's Irish heritage, to which Newcom responds, "with all the good and bad that comes with that."

"We've got a lot of history, us Irish Catholics," the governor says.

Governor nixes talk of religious signs

"I understand," Legault says, as the two prepare to walk away from the cameras. "We can talk about religious signs."

To that, Newsom says with a laugh, "No, that's a whole — a issue for you guys: I don't want to get into that."

Legault's banter in California comes one day before Quebec's Court of Appeal will decide whether to suspend the province's controversial ban on religious symbols that was voted into law earlier this year.

The law, widely referred to as Bill 21 or the Laicity Act, bars public teachers, police officers and government lawyers, among other civil servants, from wearing any religious symbols — such as a Muslim hijab or Sikh turban — while at work.

The legislation, which invoked the constitutional notwithstanding clause in an effort to get around court challenges, has been widely condemned by human rights advocates and by political leaders elsewhere in the country.

Some hijab-wearing teachers have already moved to other provinces to find work in the classroom, and one province, Manitoba, launched an ad campaign to try to attract people who wear religious symbols to move there.