Cat video festival raises funds for local animal rescue group

Will Braden, president and curator of CatVideoFest, admits he has a pretty great gig.

He's charged with scouring the Internet and collecting the best cat videos of the year for a compilation reel that's sure to delight feline fans.

"We go through about eight to 10,000 cat videos a year trying to find the best ones," said Braden.

He collects what he calls the "America's funniest home videos version" of cats doing silly things and screens the final product in cinemas across North America.

The Montreal event touches down at Cinéma du Parc tonight.

Braden says he started working on the annual event in 2012, harnessing the power of entertaining short video for a good cause.

A portion of the proceeds from the event go to benefit local animal welfare groups, like Montreal's Animal Rescue Network.

"It's a huge part of the DNA of the fest," he said. "We want it to be local everywhere we go."

Braden said he's careful to choose videos where the cat is "in on the joke," avoiding anything where an animal appears to be in distress.

He said that funny animal videos are all the more satisfying with cats compared to dogs because "cats, we like to see them get taken down a peg or two."

Tickets for the Montreal edition of CatVideoFest are sold out online, but there will be some available at the door. The event begins at 7 p.m. and runs an hour and 11 minutes.