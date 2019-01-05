Castles to the sky: Human tower-builders bring Catalonia to Montreal

Ian Ericksen circles a tightly bunched group of men and women of all shapes and sizes, identically dressed in loose white pants and khaki shirts held in place by a wide, black faixa — a sash, wound tightly around the waist.

Ericksen pauses, looking up at a slight girl, a helmet on her head, as she clambers up the back of a man in the group. The girl grabs the shoulders of a second man perched above the first, gaining a foothold in his sash to scramble ever higher.

Ericksen makes a gripping gesture with his arms.

"Hold on tight, but not too tight," he says in an encouraging tone, speaking above the high pitch of a woodwind instrument that accompanies the girl's movements as she climbs towards the ceiling.

Charlotte Ramia-Tremblay, 11, rises to the top of a human tower at an event hosted by the Castellers de Montréal in November. (Loreen Pindera/CBC)

The girl, named Charlotte, keeps climbing — now up the back of another man who is standing on the shoulders of the one below.

At that exact moment, a second child (coincidentally, also named Charlotte) scampers up onto the shoulders of another member of the trio way up there, all supporting each other in a tight embrace.

The two Charlottes check their balance, reach out to grasp one another and, very gingerly, stand erect.

The audience, seated in chairs in a circle around the human tower, bursts into wild applause.

"It's not done yet!" Ericksen shouts. "They have to come down."

The girls slither down the backs of the men, and the tower carefully dismantles itself; the men and women at the bottom, the base of the tower, take a step back and join in the applause.

Everyone is beaming.

"That was a tres de sis, a three by six," Ericksen explains later. "We have never succeeded in doing that in public. In practice, yes, we have gotten very close. But today, we nailed it."

Watch how human tower-builders bring Catalonia to Montreal by using their bodies to reach new heights. 0:48

Barcelona to Montreal

Ericksen is the cap de colla, the team leader, of the Castellers de Montréal, a club devoted to building human towers in the Catalonian tradition.

It's a pastime dating back 250 years that's had a recent resurgence in Catalonia. In 2010, UNESCO added castells, or human towers, to its list of Masterpieces of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity .

The Castellers de Vilafranca successfully completed a 'tres de deu' (3 by 10) at the biennial Concurs de Castells in Tarragona, Spain, last October. Ten storeys is the maximum height ever achieved in human tower-building. (Submitted by Matthew McLauchlin)

Every week, some 25 to 35 Montrealers meet to practise tower-building, gathering in La Fontaine Park in the summer and at Collège Brébeuf in Côte-des-Neiges when it's cold.

On this occasion, in November, they've invited friends and family and curiosity seekers to a community centre in Rosemont to come and watch — and, if they're game, to give tower-building a try.

The group was formed in Montreal in 2007, when Serge Mainville returned from a year in Barcelona, where he'd been in a collacastellera, a human tower-building club.

"I couldn't imagine no longer doing it," says Mainville.

Serge Mainville, second from right, explains to a visitor how the people in the pinya, the base of the tower, support those who make up the tronc, or trunk. Martin Gagnon, right, and Miquel Codina look on. (Loreen Pindera/CBC)

At the start, there were only seven or eight people in the colla — not enough to build a tower. But word spread, and the group made contact with Catalonians living in Montreal eager to join in.

"Just like in Catalonia, you have really ordinary people taking part — office workers, children," says Mainville. "It's very physical, but there's a lot of technique: balance, counter-balance, techniques to support each other and to help the person next to you, too."

'Every person is essential'

Forming a castell is fundamentally about team-building, and beyond how spectacular it is, that co-operative aspect was one of the things that drew in Mainville.

"Every person is essential," he says. "The more people you have, the more capable you are of building a strong, tall structure."

"The person at the top has the most glamorous job, but without everyone else, that person wouldn't be there. It really takes a team."

"It's all about mutual support," says Matt McLauchlin, a translator and social worker who joined the group in 2015.

McLauchlin is a big guy, and his role as primeres mans — literally, "first hands" — means he uses his bulk to push against the human-formed base of the tower to support the people who are standing on the upper levels and to hold up a casteller on the second storey.

The cluster of people around the base is called the pinya.

Some of the Castellers de Montréal practise a formation. (Loreen Pindera/CBC)

"They act like flying buttresses to help hold up the castell," McLauchlin explains. "There is even an expression in Catalan, fer pinya, which means 'to all work together for a common goal.'"

That goal, in human tower-building, is to see just how high a team can build a tower, safely, and without collapsing.

There is a degree of danger. Castells do come tumbling down. The people in the pinya act like a safety net, to cushion the fall of the people above them.

Only the agulla — a person who stands in the centre of the pinya — can look up to see how the tower is progressing.

"Otherwise, if somebody falls on you while you're looking up, you'll break your neck," says McLauchlin bluntly.

Matthew McLauchlin, a Montreal translator and clinical social worker, joined the Castellers de Montréal in 2015. In October, he travelled to Tarragona, southwest of Barcelona, to participate in the biennial tower-building competition. (Loreen Pindera/CBC)

Transmitting Catalan culture

Gloria Ramia, left, moved to Montreal from Barcelona in 2005. Her daughter, Charlotte Ramia-Tremblay, 11, has been climbing to the top of human towers since she was six years old. (Loreen Pindera/CBC)

After a 12-year-old casteller died from a fall in Catalonia in 2006, children were required to wear specially designed helmets.

But fatalities are rare, and 11-year-old Charlotte Ramia-Tremblay, who has been climbing to the top of human towers in Montreal since she was six, has no qualms about her role as the enxaneta, or rider.

The enxaneta's job is to stand and hold up four fingers when she reaches the summit, to indicate the human tower is done.

"I just feel 'Bravo! You did it!' when I make it to the top," she says.

Charlotte's mother, Gloria Ramia, immigrated to Montreal from Catalonia in 2005. She was thrilled to find a colla here.

"It's a way of transmitting to my children the Catalan culture," she says.

The yellow bandana some castellers wear is a sign of solidarity with imprisoned pro-independence leaders in Catalonia.

Ramia is moved by the fact that there are so many ordinary Quebecers with no particular connection to Catalonia in the club, who learn about the politics, traditions and the spirit of the Catalonian people through their participation.

"The values of the Catalan culture, we can export them because they are alive and well," she says.

Catalan-Québécois connection

The Castellers de Montréal built this tower during the 'diada internacional' for colles from outside Catalonia, with help from the Castellers de Paris. (Submitted by Katerine Denoncourt)

It's clear that some of the Montreal club's members feel a kinship with Catalonians that goes beyond acrobatic thrills to a sense of solidarity with Catalan aspirations for independence from Spain.

Several of the members of the Castellers de Montréal wear a yellow bandana, signifying their support for the pro-independence leaders still in jail more than a year after Catalonia's unauthorized referendum to secede.

For others, the draw is the sport's inclusiveness. It costs nothing to try out castell-building and very little to join the colla.

Indeed, colles in Catalonia seek out newcomers to the region, with the express goal of helping them integrate into Catalan society.

For the first 200 years, human tower-building was a male-only tradition, but in the 1980s, women began joining. With lighter castellers came the ability to create even higher towers — some soaring to heights of 10 human storeys.

In October, McLauchlin and Ericksen witnessed that themselves when they travelled with their club's president, Marilyn Hébert, to Tarragona in Catalonia for the XXVII Human Tower Competition.

About 30 members of the Castellers de Montréal club pose with a flag of Catalonia. They meet every week to practise human tower-building, a Catalonian tradition that dates back 250 years. (Loreen Pindera/CBC)

They were invited to join two of the 42 clubs competing at the biennial event to help form the pinya.

"It was really neat," says McLauchlin. "This is such an important competition, but everyone is intensely casual about it."

"They said, 'Oh, you want to come? Come! Help us make the pinya!"