Building a home away from home for South Asian Montrealers

Nahid Aziz and her family opened Maison Chaïshaï when she felt there was a great need for the city's South Asian population to have new gathering space.

It started with an idea to have a place for everyone to gather over a cup of chai.

Nahid Aziz, with her husband Samad Razzak and their daughter Nikita, opened Maison Chaïshaï during the pandemic to respond to a need for more spaces catered to South Asian Montrealers.

"I grew up watching the whole family drink chai in the morning and the evening," said Aziz. "It helps us spend time with each other."

Nikita Aziz Razzak works at Maison Chaïshaï with her parents. They want the space to be a gathering place where anyone can warm up over a cup of chai. (Tim Chin)

Beyond food and chai, the restaurant also holds cultural events and other activities, from open mic nights to jam sessions for artists in the community.

"I want our kids and our youngsters to have what was missing when we came here," Aziz said.

Samad Razzak hosts karaoke and open mic nights at the restaurant. (Tim Chin)

To mark Asian Heritage Month, CBC Quebec connected with Asian communities to ask them: How do you carry your cultural heritage, in big ways or small? Learn more about the series here.