Korean Canadian artists explain the blessings — and costs — of living between 2 cultures

Immigration brought blessings for Kevin Park Jung-Hoo and Jin Hee Woong, but it also came at a cost. Jennifer Yoon sits down with the two Korean Canadian artists to discuss the themes of their latest exhibition, Migrant Instability.

Being an immigrant and juggling two cultures is a common experience in Canada, often seen as a blessing.

But there's also a cost to that balancing act.

Kevin Park Jung-Hoo and Jin Hee Woong recently meditated on this subject at an exhibit called Migrant Instability at Montréal, arts interculturels.

Park was born in Toronto and grew up in Quebec City, before moving to Korea in his youth.

Artists Kevin Park Jung-Hoo, left, and Jin Hee Woong both spent part of their lives in Korea. (Tim Chin)

Jin was born and raised in Korea, and immigrated to Montreal in 2017, where he is raising his two kids.

Park says that this sense of being split between two worlds feels like "you're always a few inches above the ground."

Jin and Park shared a meal with reporter Jennifer Yoon at Montreal restaurant 9 Tail Fox to discuss the complicated feelings over aspects of their Korean culture that they carry, no matter where they go. (Tim Chin)

In a candid conversation with the CBC's Jennifer Yoon, also a Korean Canadian immigrant, they discuss how being both Korean and Canadian has given them opportunities, while also bringing feelings of loss and isolation.

