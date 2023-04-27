This Asian Heritage Month, we're asking how you carry your culture

For Asian Heritage Month, CBC Quebec connected with Asian Canadians to ask them: How do you carry your cultural heritage, in big ways or small?

Carrying Our Cultures comes from a desire to uplift Asian stories in Quebec and give an intimate look into the Asian Canadian experience.

Throughout the month of May, CBC Quebec will showcase these stories. Interview subjects will share their journeys in life and how they wear, create, eat or simply live their culture.

The series was developed by an Asian Canadian team at CBC Montreal. We are grateful to those who welcomed us into workplaces and homes for candid conversations.

Maryam Nadimi is a biologist and tazhib artist. (Tim Chin)

Maryam Nadimi is a Montreal-based artist and biologist. She grew up in Iran and moved to Montreal for her PhD in genetics at the Université de Montréal. She now holds workshops where she teaches tazhib, a traditional form of Islamic Iranian art.

Korean artists Kevin Park Jung-Hoo and Jin Hee Wong. (Tim Chin)

Kevin Park Jung-Hoo and Jin Hee Wong are Korean Canadian artists. Inhabiting both identities has given them opportunities, but also has brought feelings of loss and isolation. They articulated this experience in an exhibition this spring at Montreal, arts interculturels which was titled Migrant Instability.

May Chiu is an advocate for Montreal's Chinese community. (Tim Chin)

May Chiu is a community activist and the co-ordinator of the Chinatown Roundtable. Her activism and work centres around the preservation and celebration of Asian communities in and around Montreal's Chinatown. She continues her work, advocating for Asian businesses, organizations and community members in Chinatown, while responding to needs within the community.

Mary Grace Ocampo brings the Filipino value of bayanihan into her work as a nurse. (Tim Chin)

Mary Grace Ocampo is a nurse and the president of the Filipino Nurses' Association of Quebec. Growing up in the Philippines, she came to Montreal after meeting her husband. With her she brought her cultural values like bayanihan, the Filipino way of fostering community and unity. She carries that value in all parts of her work at the Montreal Neurological Institute-Hospital.

Nahid Aziz, Nikita Aziz Razzak and Samad Razzak run the South Indian restaurant Maison ChaïShaï. (Tim Chin)

Maison ChaïShaï is a family-run restaurant in downtown Montreal. The co-owner and cook behind many of their dishes is Nahid Aziz. She brought her family recipes in from South India to share with her kids, and eventually the Montreal community through her restaurant after realizing the lack of spaces for Montrealers from South Asia. She runs the restaurant alongside her husband, Samad Razzak, and her daughter, Nikita Aziz Razzak.

The team behind the series

The team behind CBC Quebec's Carrying Our Cultures series. (Tim Chin)

Shahroze Rauf is a journalist based in Montreal, originally from the GTA. Their passion for journalism is rooted in their need to showcase stories that represent their own community, and other underserved communities.

Rana Liu is a communications officer with CBC Quebec, bridging the gap between the community and the newsroom. She works to connect and empower underserved communities on the stories and issues that matter to them. She is based in Montreal.

Jessica Wu is a journalist based in Montreal. With her undergraduate degree in sociology and a graduate diploma in visual journalism from Concordia, she is constantly looking to find new perspectives in the stories she tells.

Jennifer Yoon is a Korean-Canadian journalist at CBC Montreal. She's passionate about stories that shine a light on underrepresented communities, expose injustice and build bridges between groups.

Tim Chin is an international award-winning photographer who has been creating portraits, documenting weddings, events and food since 2006. His photography aims to capture the experience of being human through exploring themes of cultural identity, the inspiration of routine and the permanence of a moment. He lives in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood with his wife and three children.