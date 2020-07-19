Provincial police suspend ground search for Martin Carpentier, but say investigation is not over

Provincial police are suspending the ground search for Martin Carpentier, the man wanted in connection with the deaths of his two daughters — but they say the investigation is not over.

Sûreté du Québec announced they were "adjusting" their strategy in a press release Saturday night, after ten days of combing through densely wooded area around Saint-Apollinaire, Que., 40 kilometres southwest of Quebec City.

Authorities said other investigative steps are underway, but did not provide further details on its strategy for finding Carpentier.

Police are not ruling out redeploying officers to other areas if more information comes to light.

Over 1,000 tips have already been received, processed, validated, and analyzed, said police.

They also said they have searched more than 700 houses, cottages, RVs, barns and sheds in their pursuit for Carpentier, who disappeared along with his daughters Norah and Romy, on July 8.

The disappearance of 11-year-old Norah and six-year-old Romy triggered the longest amber alert in Quebec's history.

The girls' lifeless bodies were found three days later.

The funeral for 11-year-old Norah and six-year-old Romy will take place Monday.