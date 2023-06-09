After sitting unused for 4 years, historic Montreal carousel may never go round again

Le Galopant, which delighted children for more than 50 years, is sitting idle and silent as La Ronde looks to move it out of the park.

A historic carousel that galloped in circles for more than 50 years in Montreal has been still since 2019, and now Le Galopant's future is uncertain.

One of the oldest galloping carousels in the world, it was built in 1885 in Belgium. It made its way to New York for an exhibition before finding a permanent home in Montreal just in time for Expo 67.

"Even in 1967, it was very, very special to go in on this carousel," said historian Roger La Roche

La Ronde, a Six Flags amusement park, announced it will not be operational this season due to ongoing maintenance requirements that have proven to be costly.

The carousel was relatively well maintained until 1984, according to La Roche, but the amusement park's effort to restore it in 2007 — a project that cost more than $1 million — took away some of its original qualities, he said.

La Roche said the carousel represents a specific period in history, and preserving such rides is not only about commemorating influential figures, but also about cherishing collective memories.

"They are extremely representative of a period," said La Roche, who specializes in universal and international exhibitions

"It's part of the heritage. Canada Post even recognized it last year, because it issued a stamp of Le Galopant. It's not just any ride. It must be kept."

However, the theme park management is exploring various possibilities for its future, and says nothing is off the table.

Plans may include having new parts made for the carousel, or donating it to a new location so it will be appreciated and properly maintained.

"The carousel must be maintained in a very special way, that is to say with the help of artisans, so everything is done by hand," Sophie Emond, president of La Ronde.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has expressed her willingness to assist in finding a suitable solution for the carousel's future.

On Wednesday, she said she envisions a collaboration between the city and other heritage-minded partners to protect and relocate the carousel to a new site.

"I like to think that the city of Montreal, with other partners who love heritage as much as we do, will want to protect it and install it elsewhere," she said.