Former Longueuil mayor and Bloc MP running for CAQ in Sherbrooke

Quebec Premier François Legault confirmed Sunday the nomination of Caroline St-Hilaire, former Bloc Québécois MP and mayor of Longueuil, Que., as a candidate in the Sherbrooke riding, one of the province's biggest cities.

St-Hilaire, who was Bloc MP for Longueuil and Longueuil—Pierre-Boucher from 1997 to 2008 before being mayor of Longueuil from 2009 to 2017, is known to be a prominent sovereigntist and has repeatedly criticized Legault's government's priorities in the past.

The news comes two days after the Coalition Avenir Québec revealed Bernard Drainville, a former minister with the sovereigntist Parti Québécois, will announce his own candidacy next week.

"I have developed a real love affair with the Eastern Townships. This is where I have chosen to live. … I want my political experience to serve to energize Sherbrooke," said St-Hilaire alongside Legault Sunday.

Sherbrooke is the only riding not held by the CAQ party in the Eastern Townships. Legault said he believes St-Hilaire has what it takes to unseat the incumbent MNA.

"(St-Hilaire) is not coming to manage continuity, she is coming to change things," Legault said.

The provincial Liberal party said the influx of sovereigntist candidates is a sign the CAQ is not-so-secretly interested in campaigning for Quebec's independence.

The CAQ has responded to concerns by saying it's a national party that doesn't promote sovereignty.

Meanwhile, the region's current MNA, Christine Labrie of Québec Solidaire, announced Sunday she would be running for re-election.

Labrie won in 2018 with 34 per cent of the vote.

"In 2018, no one expected Québec Solidaire to win in Sherbrooke. I'm proud of everything we accomplished in four years," Labrie said in a statement.