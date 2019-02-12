Carnaval du Québec admits 1st parade under new format was a flop
Organizers say they will make improvements this weekend after being bombarded by online complaints
Carnaval du Québec organizers acknowledge their first parade of the festival was a failure and say they'll work to make sure the next one, set for this weekend, is a better show.
The Carnaval Facebook page has been bombarded by complaints calling the event a "flop," a "fiasco" and "shameful" — so bad that children were left in tears and many spectators abandoned the show.
"We saw the same parade as people, so we know there were a lot of problems with this parade," said Carnaval's executive director, Mélanie Raymond.
The parade was revamped this year, with organizers deviating from the usual format and opting for five different artistic groups — including circus performers and theatrical troupes — to perform at set stations.
But the experiment fell flat.
Parade-goers said there was no music between the acts, not to mention huge delays, which added up to a lack of atmosphere and enthusiasm.
"We really care about giving them a better experience next Saturday night," Raymond said.
Raymond said the long wait times were the biggest misstep. She said because the artistic groups had been unable to practise together during rehearsals, it was impossible to anticipate the gaps.
Organizers said they will fix the timing of the parade to minimize delays, ensure there is music playing loudly enough throughout the performances and encourage a better overall atmosphere at the event.
Daniel Gélinas, a former director of Carnaval who was hired this year to revamp the event, said the new parade was a bold idea, but that all artistic endeavours have growing pains. He said nothing is ever perfect the first time around.
"Everyone is convinced we do not have a bad product," said Gélinas. "We have a product we need to refine.
Raymond said there are no plans to revert to the earlier parade format, but she and the other organizers will discuss the possibility after this weekend's parade.
She said the 75 other Carnaval events have been well-received.
