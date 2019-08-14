Former CBC News anchor Carmel Kilkenny remembered as passionate storyteller

Carmel Kilkenny, a former CBC Montreal news anchor, died Tuesday evening. She was 62.

Kilkenny was diagnosed with cancer around six weeks ago. She was admitted to the McGill University Health Centre as soon as she was diagnosed.

"Despite the shocking suddenness of her illness, her painful last few weeks and days were mercifully condensed and brief," Robert Mondoux, her husband, wrote on Facebook.

Kilkenny studied communications and journalism at Concordia University before joining CBC in the 1990s.

"She was really charismatic, and had a very warm voice," said friend Katherine Canty. "You really felt, when she was talking to you, that you were the only person who mattered."

Canty met Kilkenny 30 years ago when they both worked the night shift together at CBC.

Kilkenny anchored CBC Montreal's late-night newscast in the 1990s. (CBC)

Canty was the late-night radio reporter and Kilkenny hosted the late-night edition of Newswatch, the former name for the CBC News nightly newscast.

After work, Kilkenny would drive the pair home. They both lived in Notre-Dame-De-Grâce and were at similar stages in their career. That helped cement a deep bond that lasted decades.

'She was just magical'

When visiting Kilkenny in hospital, Canty saw just how easily her friend was able to form such bonds with others as well.

"There were so many people who came to see her," Canty said. "She was just magical."

For the past 12 years, Kilkenny was a journalist at Radio Canada International (RCI) — the international broadcasting service of the CBC.

She took particular interest in telling the stories of recent immigrants. It was a subject she was passionate about, being the descendant of Irish immigrants herself.

"Throughout her career, Carmel remained committed to the highest level of public-service journalism and teamwork," said the editor-in-chief of RCI's website, Soleïman Mellali.

"She will be profoundly missed by her colleagues."

Kilkenny leaves behind two daughters, her husband Robert Mondoux and four younger sisters.