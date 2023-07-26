Carlos Ballarta to do 1st Spanish comedy show at Montreal's Just for Laughs festival

For comedian Carlos Ballarta, performing at the Just for Laughs comedy festival in Montreal feels like being invited to the World Cup.

Except, not only will the 32-year-old be representing his country of Mexico when he takes the stage Thursday night, but he'll also become the first comedian in the festival's history to perform entirely in Spanish.

"I feel, like, a huge burden," Ballarta told CBC from his home in Mexico City.

He's already familiar with the diversity found within Montreal's Latino community, having performed a first solo show unaffiliated to the festival at The National Theater in 2022, also in Spanish.

Ballarta says experimenting with different audiences and figuring out what jokes will get through to most of them is part of the fun that comes with performing for the Latino diaspora.

"Crowds react to things that they are culturally familiar with," he says.

Just for Laughs Montreal's director of international programming, Paul Willers, agrees. He says that too often punch lines can be buried in translations, which is why there's value in allowing comedians to perform in their mother tongue. In 2019, the festival invited Brazilian comic Rafi Bastos to perform in Portuguese.

"So much of comedy is about very small, specific nuances," said Willers. "We saw how those communities came out and really thrived, laughing at the performance in their own tongue."

In Ballarta's comedy those nuances are especially important, since the performer says he likes to write based on what he can observe around him in Mexico. Notably, he delves into topics like religion, culture, politics and his family — all of which have been reflected in his three Netflix comedy specials.

Carlos Ballarta says that figuring out what different crowds react to is part of the fun when performing comedy shows for the Latino diaspora. (Submitted by Just for Laughs Montreal)

He says he writes about his kids — ages two and six — so much he's already prepared his lines for when his eldest inevitably gains a better understanding of what his father does for work.

"I'm going to have to look him in the eye and tell him: 'Look son, I've been taking advantage of you for years.'"

He first started performing 10 years ago when he got tired of listening to the same jokes being told to death by different comedians in Mexico. Invigorated by the possibility of writing his own material, Ballarta says he took to the stage — only to immediately find out he had stage fright.

At first he'd try to keep his eyes down or cover them with his long hair pulled to the front of his face, though eventually he found a better solution in a pair of sunglasses, which have since become a trademark of his.

Paul Willers is director of international programming at Just for Laughs Montreal. He says he wants to bring more third-language acts to the festival's programming in the future. (Submitted by Just for Laughs Montreal)

"I've had nightmares where I have to go on stage and I don't have my sunglasses with me and I'm like 'what am I going to do?'" he said. "It's an actual fear of mine."

In Montreal, Ballarta will be performing at MTELUS, a venue that seats up to 1,000 people. He says he's hopeful, based on his previous experience, that Montrealers will show up and be excited to see him.

As for Miller, he says he wants to bring more third-language acts to the festival in the future and is thinking, for example, of several comedians from India.

Ballarta says he hopes this will open the door to even more talent from Latin America.

"Maybe we can all create like this big community," he said. "And it's not all up to me, but it's kind of like the first step."