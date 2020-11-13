Man accused in Quebec City Halloween attacks to undergo psychiatric evaluation

The man accused of killing two people and injuring five others on Halloween night, in a series of attacks in Quebec City, will undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

Carl Girouard, 24, made a brief court appearance Friday morning via video conference for his bail hearing, held at the Quebec City courthouse.

He is facing two charges of first-degree murder and five charges of attempted murder in connection with the attacks.

Defence lawyer Benoit Labrecque said he wants to determine whether his client was aware of his actions, the night of the attacks.

Suzanne Clermont and François Duchesne died that night, after Girouard allegedly walked through the streets of Old Quebec, armed with a sword, attacking people at random.

Girouard remains in custody until his next court appearance on Jan. 26. His lawyer said he hopes by then there will be a report from a psychiatrist to present to the judge.

Crown prosecutor François Godin says 90 per cent of the evidence gathered during the police investigation has been handed over to the defence team.

Survivors recovering

Two people who suffered severe injuries that night have spoken out about their ordeal in the past weeks.

Lisa Mahmoud underwent surgery three times to repair her right shoulder, some shorn tendons in her forearm, and significant damage to her left hand.

Rémy Bélanger de Beauport was also badly injured, with fractures to the head, shoulder, lower back. His right hand also suffered a severe blow — he lost part of his thumb and his index finger was severed. His finger was surgically re-attached by a surgeon at Montreal's Sacré-Coeur hospital.