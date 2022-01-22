Cargo ship collides with Coast Guard icebreaker near Quebec City port

A collision between a cargo ship and a Canadian Coast Guard icebreaker temporarily halted maritime traffic Saturday afternoon in the St. Lawrence River, near the port of Quebec City.

The Federal Crimson bulk carrier collided with the stern of the CCGS Pierre Radisson icebreaker near Sainte-Foy, not far from the two bridges connecting Quebec City to the South Shore.

It happened while the icebreaker was escorting the cargo vessel through the icy waters.

The hull of the icebreaker was damaged in the collision, but the vessel is not taking on water, according to Marie-Ève Caron, spokesperson for the Canadian Coast Guard.

No one was injured in the collision, she added.

The coast guard ship is now anchored in St-Nicolas and will return to the Port of Quebec City for repairs.

Another Coast Guard icebreaker, the Des Groseilliers, will take over for the Pierre Radisson this afternoon, while a third icebreaker that had been called in as backup, the Martha L. Black, will return to Trois-Rivières, according to Caron.

Transport Canada will be investigating the collision, she said.