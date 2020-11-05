Skip to Main Content
She changed careers to work in a CHSLD, and then COVID-19 happened
Montreal·Video

She changed careers to work in a CHSLD, and then COVID-19 happened

Lisa de Repentigny got infected with COVID-19 at the heart of the first wave, in the CHSLD where she began a new career. The toll was so bad, she ended up being off work for about seven weeks.

Contracting COVID-19 at the heart of the first wave, Lisa de Repentigny was off work for about 7 weeks.

CBC News ·

Living Through COVID-19: Lisa de Repentigny

3 days ago
3:55
Lisa started a new career as a leisure technician in a CHSLD just before the pandemic hit. As COVID ripped through long-term care homes in the first wave, she was infected. 3:55

Lisa de Repentigny, 37, decided to make a big change in her life and pursue a career working in a CHSLD. Then the pandemic hit.

As COVID-19 stormed through long-term care homes during the first wave, she contracted it. 

She was off work for four weeks before she recovered from COVID-19. But days later she got bronchitis due to complications from the coronavirus. 

Eventually, she was able to return to work, as dedicated as ever to doing what she loves.

An active person, Lisa says the toll this virus takes is real. "It changed my perspective, big time."

Watch more in this series:

This story is part of CBC Montreal's Living Through COVID-19 visual storytelling project. If you have recovered from COVID-19 and would like to share your experience, get in touch with us here

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now