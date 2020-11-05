She changed careers to work in a CHSLD, and then COVID-19 happened

Lisa de Repentigny, 37, decided to make a big change in her life and pursue a career working in a CHSLD. Then the pandemic hit.

As COVID-19 stormed through long-term care homes during the first wave, she contracted it.

She was off work for four weeks before she recovered from COVID-19. But days later she got bronchitis due to complications from the coronavirus.

Eventually, she was able to return to work, as dedicated as ever to doing what she loves.

An active person, Lisa says the toll this virus takes is real. "It changed my perspective, big time."

