Shuttle van for the homeless vandalized for second time

An organization that drives homeless Montrealers to shelters in the winter is wondering why their shuttle bus has been vandalized for the second time this season.

CARE Montreal partnered with CAP St-Barnabé to operate the shuttle service, which hit the streets last November for its third year. A driver patrols the city and offers rides to emergency shelters or to one of the warming stations CARE operates.

But a week after it entered service, the window on the driver's side was shattered.

"I was really, really upset when I saw it," said CARE director Michel Monette.

It cost the organization $3,000 to fix the damage. Monette also paid to install security cameras in the parking lot, hoping to deter future incidents.

"But then in January — boom!"

Someone had, once again, smashed one of the van's windows.

Monette said that the rental company replaced the van, so service could continue, but the organization is on the hook for the repairs.

Between both incidents and the cost of the cameras, Monette said the vandalism has cost the initiative about 20 per cent of its operating budget for the season.

Montreal police are investigating, but it's not clear if the two incidents are connected.

Julie Vachon, who uses the shuttle to get to warming centres on cold nights, said she doesn't understand why someone would keep targeting the van.

"It's useful. We need it," she said. "Those that aren't happy, they can just not look at the shuttle. It's idiotic."

"It's sad and really frustrating," agreed Monette. "We're offering a free service to help very marginalized people."

The centre will be going to the city and provincial governments to ask for additional funding to cover the cost of the repairs.