Carbon monoxide leak prompts evacuation at Laval school
Children and staff at l'Odyssée-des-Jeunes high school in Laval are under examination after a carbon monoxide leak. Several were sent to hospital as a preventative measure.
Emergency crews called to L'Odyssée-des-Jeunes
Students and staff at a high school in Laval are under examination after a carbon monoxide leak.
A total of nine people, including three children, were transported to hospital as a preventative measure after a leak at l'Odyssée-des-Jeunes, said François Labelle, a spokesperson for Urgences-santé.
Labelle said none of the cases were life-threatening.
Emergency crews were called just after 8:30 a.m. to the school, which is part of the Commission scolaire de Laval.
