Laval officials warn about carbon monoxide poisoning
Keep generator outdoors, at least 10 feet from the home
Ongoing power outages in southern Quebec have prompted people to devise alternate methods of keeping warm and cooking — which have caused fires and 16 carbon monoxide poisoning cases in Laval since Monday.
None of the cases of carbon monoxide poisoning are severe.
Sylvain Gariépy, a division chief of operations with the Laval fire department, said carbon monoxide leaks have occurred as a result of people bringing barbecues and stoves into their homes, and bringing generators too close to their homes.
Officials in Laval are reminding people to keep their generator outdoors, at least 10 feet from their home, to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.
Carbon monoxide is a gas produced by combustion, and it's odourless and colourless.
Dr. David Kaiser, who works for Montreal public health, said symptoms vary and can include headaches, fatigue, dizziness and nausea.
But those symptoms can quickly escalate to loss of consciousness and death, he said.
Almost 200,000 Hydro-Québec customers were without power early Tuesday evening and some municipalities had set up shelters to keep people warm.
With files from CBC's Valeria Cori-Manocchio
