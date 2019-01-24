More than half of teachers absent after carbon monoxide leak at Montreal school

More than half of the 17 teachers at a Montreal elementary school that was the site of a serious carbon monoxide leak are still calling in sick.

On Jan. 14, about 50 students and staff were treated in hospital for carbon monoxide exposure after a faulty furnace system caused the leak at École des Découvreurs in the borough of LaSalle.

Nine students lost consciousness that day while others experienced symptoms ranging from dizziness to vomiting. Firefighters later said the carbon monoxide levels were five times higher than what would normally trigger an evacuation.

The school reopened two days later after tests concluded the air was once again safe to breathe.

"There are about 10 teachers who are still absent for health reasons," Mélanie Hubert, president of local teachers' union, told Radio-Canada.

"People are still dizzy, have nausea, trouble concentrating. Some were hospitalized early last week and have been absent since then — others had symptoms along the way, consulted and chose to take time off to take care of themselves."

Hubert said some staff members are also experiencing emotional distress as the stressful day replays in their minds.

A spokesperson for the Marguerite-Bourgeoys school board, Gina Guillemette, confirmed that several teachers are absent, but she would not say why as it is personal information.

To replace sick teachers, the CSMB has turned to its pedagogical advisors — who are often former teachers — as they bring a certain stability for the students, said Guillemette.

Student absenteeism 'lower than usual'

As of Tuesday, the absenteeism rate at the school is "lower than usual," she said.

The Montreal Children's and Sainte-Justine hospitals say that all the students who had been hospitalized were all able to return home. On the day of the leak, many were treated in hyperbaric chambers at Sacré-Coeur Hospital.

Serina Sicurella was released from Sacré-Coeur Hospital early Tuesday, and her mother says she is doing much better. (submitted by Angelina Sicurella)

However, the school's reopening was protested by several parents and some say that their children continue to have symptoms this week.

The Ministry of Education has revealed that symptoms began showing up in students as early as four days before the evacuation, but their cause was not quickly identified.

Teachers, kids still feeling ill

Angelina Sicurella, a mother of two des Découvreurs students ages five and eight, said she has heard that at least nine teachers are absent this week and it is unclear when they will return.

Both of her daughters' teachers are among those absent.

One those teachers contacted her Monday, she said, asking how eight-year-old Serina was doing — she passed out at her desk that day, hitting her head.

The teacher told her he was still not feeling well and was getting more tests done.

"He is very tired and he still has headaches," she told CBC Montreal's Daybreak on Thursday.

"Everybody was affected. It's very sad. The teachers have a right to not be there if they're not well. In this case, I don't know how the kids are going to get an education. Even if there are replacements, I don't feel like they are going to get the curriculum that they need right now."

Eight-year-old Serina Sicurella was treated in a hyperbaric chamber at Sacré-Coeur Hospital after being exposed to carbon monoxide. (submitted by Angelina Sicurella)

She said Serina, who was treated in a hyperbaric chamber, is still "very fatigued" and suffers from headaches. She said it's difficult to get her up in the morning, she's cranky and she complains of ailments such as neck pain and nausea.

And her daughter regularly asks if she is going to die in her sleep, Sicurella said.

Ibuprofen isn't working for the headaches, she said, and despite getting to bed on time, the tiredness isn't letting up.

Sicurella said her kids returned to school after she confirmed the building is safe.

Ministry to require gas detectors

The school was equipped with carbon monoxide detectors that had been evaluated in the fall, but the alarms never sounded, officials said.

The ministry has since declared that all educational institutions in the province must have carbon monoxide detectors and a new, official regulation will be enacted soon.

In response to concerns, the West Island health authority held an information session Wednesday evening on anxiety management at the CLSC in LaSalle.

The Children's, which issued an "code orange" in the aftermath of the school evacuation, will be surveying families determine their satisfaction with the service.

Meanwhile, Santé Montréal will continue to monitor affected children for long-lasting effects of the poisonous gas.