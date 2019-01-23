Terrebonne family of 5 hospitalized after overnight carbon monoxide poisoning
Car was left running in garage, first responders say
A Terrebonne family of five was transported to hospital early Wednesday morning after suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning, but local police say their lives are not in danger.
Around 1:30 a.m., the mother alerted authorities after finding her seven-year-old son unconscious in his room.
First responders found that a car was running in their garage, spreading carbon monoxide through their single-family home.
Police said they believe the act was accidental and are not pursuing a criminal investigation.
The gas, a byproduct of combustion, is odourless.
It is poisonous and can prove deadly with prolonged exposure.
Some 50 students and staff at a LaSalle elementary school were hospitalized after a carbon monoxide lead last week.
Based on a report by La Presse Canadienne
