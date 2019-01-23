Skip to Main Content
Terrebonne family of 5 hospitalized after overnight carbon monoxide poisoning
New

Terrebonne family of 5 hospitalized after overnight carbon monoxide poisoning

Terrebonne police confirmed Thursday morning that their lives are not in danger.

Car was left running in garage, first responders say

CBC News ·
Provincial police have taken over the investigation into two suspicious deaths in Terrebonne's La Plaine neighbourhood. (Olivier Bachand/Radio-Canada)

A Terrebonne family of five was transported to hospital early Wednesday morning after suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning, but local police say their lives are not in danger.

Around 1:30 a.m., the mother alerted authorities after finding her seven-year-old son unconscious in his room.

First responders found that a car was running in their garage, spreading carbon monoxide through their single-family home.

Police said they believe the act was accidental and are not pursuing a criminal investigation.

The gas, a byproduct of combustion, is odourless.

It is poisonous and can prove deadly with prolonged exposure.

Some 50 students and staff at a LaSalle elementary school were hospitalized after a carbon monoxide lead last week.

Based on a report by La Presse Canadienne

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us