Terrebonne family of 5 hospitalized after overnight carbon monoxide poisoning

A Terrebonne family of five was transported to hospital early Wednesday morning after suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning, but local police say their lives are not in danger.

Around 1:30 a.m., the mother alerted authorities after finding her seven-year-old son unconscious in his room.

First responders found that a car was running in their garage, spreading carbon monoxide through their single-family home.

Police said they believe the act was accidental and are not pursuing a criminal investigation.

The gas, a byproduct of combustion, is odourless.

It is poisonous and can prove deadly with prolonged exposure.

Some 50 students and staff at a LaSalle elementary school were hospitalized after a carbon monoxide lead last week.