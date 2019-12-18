Car2Go to shut down in Montreal, and the rest of North America
The car-share service Car2Go will shut down its operations early next year in Montreal and across North America.
Popular car-sharing service announces end of operations
The closure is effective Feb. 29, 2020.
The Germany-based company said Wednesday in a statement to users it is not "in a position to commit to the level of investment necessary to make the North American market successful."
