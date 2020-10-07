Recovery operation underway in Montreal after car plunges into Lac-Saint-Louis

Montreal firefighters are sending divers into the Lac-Saint-Louis to determine if there are people inside a vehicle that plunged into the frigid waters Tuesday evening.

The car is nearly seven metres under water and divers are first trying to locate it, according to Jean-François Larente, a section chief with the fire department.

Witnesses told authorities and Radio-Canada that there were people inside when the vehicle plunged into the water, but authorities have yet to verify that.

The recovery operation is taking place near Parc Saint-Louis in the borough of Lachine, right where Lac-Saint-Louis and the Lachine Canal meet.

The Coast Guard and Montreal police are on the scene as well, assisting with the operation.

Witness dives into water to help

Fabilou Diop, a LaSalle resident, had his back turned to the water when he heard a noise.

"When I turned around, I saw a car had plummeted into the water," he told Radio-Canada. "I approached, and there was a man and a woman in the vehicle who were panicking."

Diop said the window was down, and the car was sinking. He jumped into the water and tried to help, but he couldn't get near the vehicle in time, he said.

Fabilou Diop said he tried to help the man and woman he saw in the car, but was unable to get to them in time. (Radio-Canada)

He said he dove under water and was able to touch the car, but not rescue the occupants. They were trapped inside, he said.

He said he has no idea how the car ended up in the water, but it was clear the two people inside were scared as it sank.